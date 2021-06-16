Trial dates set for several felony cases

Jun. 16—Several pending cases in Laurel Circuit Court have been set for trial dates, while a murder case is still pending.

The discovery of a deceased body in Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park last year netted an indictment for a Lexington man charged with murder.

The case against Edward Dale Brewer, 43, of West Louden Avenue in Lexington, is set for another hearing this month in Laurel Circuit Court. Brewer was on the court docket for May 24 before Circuit Judge Greg Lay. However, the Commonwealth Attorney's office stated that DNA samples are still pending, resulting in the case being set for another hearing on June 28.

A woman charged with first-degree manslaughter was scheduled for a special hearing later this year.

Melzena Lulabell Moore, 42, of Moriah Church Road in London, was indicted in June 2020 for shooting a man and causing his death. The shooting incident took place at the victim's home on Cole Road. A neighbor found the man lying on the front porch of his residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Moore was apprehended the following day and taken into custody off Jervis Lane. She was held under $250,000 cash bond. Moore is set for a special hearing in Laurel Circuit Court on Aug. 12 at 9 a.m.

A father and son accused of manslaughter were scheduled for a jury trial on Nov. 1.

Timothy Scott Hammons, 55, and his son, Ethan Hammons, 22, both of Sinking Creek Road in London, are charged with causing the death of Timothy Hammons' brother, Terry Hammons, on Aug. 24, 2020, after an argument ensued between the family members. Timothy and Ethan Hammons allegedly hit Terry Hammons, causing internal injuries and he was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment. Two days later, Terry Hammons was found deceased in his sister's home. The two were indicted in February 2020.

Other cases set for trial dates were:

—Reona Yvonne Bledsoe, 37, of North U.S. 25 in East Bernstadt, was set for trial on July 7. She is charged with four counts of complicity to commit first-degree sodomy, one count of complicity to commit first-degree sexual abuse, one count of complicity to commit first-degree rape and one count of complicity to commit second-degree sexual abuse. The victims in this case were identified as being 9, 11 and 15 years old when the incidents began and continued over a three year period. Bledsoe is additionally charged with first-degree bail jumping for failing to appear in court as directed. She was captured and housed back into jail.

—Shannon Lee Collins, 43, of Sandhill Road in Manchester, is the co-defendant with Bledsoe, and set for a jury trial on July 7. Collins is charged with four counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of first-degree rape and one count of second-degree sexual abuse for incidents occurring from the summer of 2015 through the summer of 2018 and involving a 9, 11, and 15 year old.

—Joshua Blake Sizemore, 43, of Keavy Road in London, is set for trial on Sept. 15. He faces charges of theft by unlawful taking over $500, second-degree burglary, kidnapping a minor (10 year old child), third-degree criminal mischief, and possession of controlled substances from incidents taking place on Nov. 18, 2018

—Casey D. Crawford, 30, of Spring Field Circle in Corbin, was set for trial on Sept. 13 on charges of first-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, resisting arrest, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and fourth-degree assault domestic violence. The incident occurred on April 21, 2018 when Crawford held a woman and three children against their will, hitting an adult female and strangling her.

—Travis Scott Merritt, 40, of West Laurel Road in London, will face a jury trial on Sept. 13 on charges of trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine), driving under the influence of drugs, first-degree persistent felony offender and traffic violations from Feb. 13, 2020.

—Gillis Yocum Jr., 48, of Old Whitley Road in London, was scheduled for a jury trial on July 8 for theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 for taking 12 commercial mowers and two skeet machines from another individual on June 5, 2020.

—Logan Robert Simpson, 20, of Jack Moses Road in Williamsburg, is charged with first-degree robbery for threatening using physical force against another individual on May 8, 2020 in the commission of a robbery. Simpson was indicted in December 2020 with three other individuals.

—James Joseph Smith, 67, of Engineer Street in Corbin, will face a jury trial on July 14. Smith is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, third-degree assault (police officer or probation officer), first-degree criminal mischief, receiving stolen property over $10,000, resisting arrest, driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding on Nov. 18 2020. He struck a police cruiser during a chase, causing damage to the vehicle, while driving under the influence in a stolen truck.

—Timothy Dale Lewis, 49, of Old Salem Road in London, is set for jury trial on Sept. 15 on charges of second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, driving under the influence of controlled substances, driving on suspended license, reckless driving and menacing on Jan. 7, 2021. Lewis allegedly rammed his vehicle unto another person's vehicle, thus placing that person in danger of injury.