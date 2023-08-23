Trial dates set for suspended Green Bay police officer accused of hitting man with patrol car

GREEN BAY – A suspended Green Bay police officer pleaded not guilty Monday to charges for hitting a man with his patrol car during a 2021 chase incident.

Matthew Knutson, 40, is charged with misconduct in public office for falsifying information in a report, a Class I felony, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor. He appeared in court Monday for an arraignment.

On Nov. 23, 2021, Knutson was on patrol at Manitowoc Road and Bader Street in Green Bay when he saw a car enter the intersection without yielding, according to police. When the car did not stop, Knutson pursued it in his squad car.

The driver then left his vehicle and ran. A second officer arrived and started chasing the man on foot. Knutson resumed following the man in his patrol vehicle.

Video footage from Knutson's patrol car's dash then shows the car strike the fleeing man from behind. The man falls to the ground, and police arrested him.

Eleven months later, in October 2022, the Brown County District Attorney's Office notified the police department about concerns regarding Knutson's version of events, the police department said in a news release. The department began an investigation, and Knutson was placed on administrative leave that month.

Knutson's next scheduled court appearance is a final pretrial hearing at 1 p.m. Oct. 17. A jury trial has been scheduled for Nov. 1 and 2.

