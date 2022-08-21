Trial in death of Abilene real estate agent Tom Niblo scheduled to start Monday

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the trial of the man accused of entering Abilene Realtor Thomas Niblo's home and fatally shooting him eight times Dec. 12, 2016.

Niblo's brother-in-law, Luke Sweetser, has been in Taylor County Jail since his arrest Sept. 17, 2020 on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the killing. His bond was set at $750,000.

The trial will be in 350th District Court, presided by Judge Thomas Wheeler. The lead prosecutor is Taylor County Assistant District Attorney Dan Joiner, while Lynn Ingalsbe is the defense attorney.

At the time of Sweetser's arrest, then-Abilene Police Chief Stan Standridge addressed a common question he said he heard about why an arrest in the case took more than three years.

"People have asked me consistently, 'Why has it taken so long?' Because there was a plethora of electronic evidence that had to be culled through," Standridge said. "When you're dealing with terabytes of electronic information, that takes a considerable amount of time."

The day of the shooting

Niblo, the son of late bank president Sydney "Syd" Niblo and Evelyn Niblo, a well-known Abilene artist, was a graduate of McMurry University and a vice president at Senter, Realtors. He specialized in commercial real estate development.

Police said Niblo's wife, Cheryl, reported that early the Monday morning of Dec. 12, 2016, she was in a bathroom at their residence in the 3700 block of Woodridge Drive when she heard multiple gunshots.

She placed a 911 call at 6:18 a.m. at a neighbor's house after leaving her home through the back door, police said.

Luke Sweetser, Sept. 18, 2020

First responders found Niblo, 54, in his bed with gunshot wounds and transported him to Hendrick Medical Center, where he died, according to court documents. He had been shot eight times, an autopsy revealed.

Police said the gun used to fire the shots likely was a .40-caliber handgun, based on finding spent shell casings.

How the investigation unfolded

Abilene police named Sweetser as a suspect early in the case after discovering evidence that there had been a rift between the Sweetsers and the Niblos stemming from the execution of the will following the death of Syd Niblo, according to affidavits.

Story continues

"The victim and his mother had been named as executors, but the victim's sister, Ellouise Niblo Sweetser, and her husband, Luke Sweetser, had specifically been excluded as executors of the will," stated an affidavit filed early in the investigation.

Sweetser was employed at the Abilene location of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas at the time of the shooting but was living in Dallas when arrested. Ellouise Sweetser petitioned for a divorce in April 2017, which was granted Aug. 16, 2021, according to online court records.

As part of the investigation, officers executed search warrants at the Sweetser home (about a half-mile from the Niblo residence), a family storage building in the 300 block of Mesquite Street and the Alexander Building, located downtown and connected to the Niblos and Sweetsers, according to Reporter-News files.

Detectives seized numerous electronic devices in the investigation, according to previous reports, including cellphones, computers/laptops and external storage drives. The FBI assisted Abilene police in processing some electronic evidence, Standridge said.

When Sweetser's arrest was announced, Standridge declined to discuss the evidence that lead to securing an arrest warrant, including whether the murder weapon was recovered.

Standridge named at least 10 officers, two evidence analysts and two retired officers who were involved in the case that generated "hundreds, if not thousands of pieces of evidence."

Laura Gutschke is a general assignment reporter and food columnist and manages online content for the Reporter-News. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Trial in death of Abilene real estate agent Niblo scheduled Monday