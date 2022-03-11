Trial in death of Lima infant is continued until June

Mar. 11—LIMA — The jury trial of a Lima woman charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in the death of her daughter has been postponed until June at the request of her court-appointed attorneys.

The trial of Stayce Riley, 24, had been scheduled to begin April 11, but attorneys with the Allen County Public Defenders Office earlier this week filed a motion seeking a continuance to allow "additional time for consulting experts."

Defense attorney Steve Chamberlain and Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Juergen Waldick met briefly behind closed doors with Judge Terri Kohlrieser Thursday morning and a new trial date of June 6 was established.

Riley is charged in the death last April of 4-year-old Ma'Laya DeWitt, her daughter. She was indicted by an Allen County grand jury on a first-degree felony charge of involuntary manslaughter and a single count of child endangering, a felony of the third degree.

The infant died April 12 of abdominal injuries after suffering what investigators say was a severe beating at the hands of Romiere Hale, Riley's 21-year-old live-in boyfriend at the time. Hale has been charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter and endangering children and is being held in the Allen County jail under $1 million bond. His jury trial is scheduled for May 23.

Officers from the Lima Police Department were dispatched shortly after 2 p.m. on April 12, 2021, to a home on North Elizabeth Street in reference to a report of an unresponsive child. Upon their arrival officers located the 4-year-old inside the residence. The child was transported to a local hospital, where medical personnel attempted life-saving measures but were unable to revive her.

Initial reports from the Lucas County Coroner's Office showed DeWitt died of "severe abdominal injuries ... that were about a week old," LPD Detective Sean Neidemire testified during a preliminary hearing in Lima Municipal Court.