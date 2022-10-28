Trial decision on officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya will come Monday, judge decides

GRAND RAPIDS — A district judge will take the weekend to decide whether the police officer charged with the murder of Patrick Lyoya will face a jury trial.

Former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr, 31, is charged with second-degree murder for the killing of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man fatally shot in April after he attempted to flee a traffic stop. During the preliminary examination for Schurr Friday, 61st District Judge Nicholas Ayoub informed the parties he will issue his order on whether to send the case to trial during a hearing scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m.

More:Preliminary exam begins for Christopher Schurr, officer charged in death of Patrick Lyoya

Schurr's defense attorney Matthew Borgula argued his client was well within his rights as a police officer to use lethal force, asking Ayoub to deny the prosecution team's motion to send the case to trial. The defense, continuing its case from Thursday, called a single witness, GRPD Capt. Chad McKersie, who had trained Schurr in how to use his Taser while on patrol.

McKersie, who was the lone witness called to the stand Friday, testified that Schurr had appropriately followed GRPD procedures for using lethal force.

“Yes, he was working through his available responses and techniques," McKersie said.

On the morning of April 4, Schurr pulled over Lyoya near the intersection of Nelson Avenue and Griggs Street in southeast Grand Rapids. Footage released by GRPD, which was again shown during the hearing, shows Lyoya getting out of his car as he's pulled over.

Patrick Lyoya was killed after struggling with a police officer during a traffic stop.

After a back-and-forth where Schurr asked Lyoya to present his driver's license, Lyoya ran away from Schurr, and Schurr chased Lyoya through the front yards of nearby homes. Schurr eventually tackled Lyoya, the two struggled and Schurr could be heard telling Lyoya to "stop" and to "let go of the Taser,” in the footage. Schurr’s stun gun was deployed twice but never made contact.

After about 90 seconds, Schurr was on top of Lyoya, who was facedown on the ground. Schurr, still yelling “let go of the Taser!” shot Lyoya in the back of the head, footage shows.

Story continues

Mark Dodge, one of Schurr's lawyers, asked McKersie if Lyoya's actions constituted resisting arrest and justified Schurr's shooting of Lyoya.

“The moment he swung his arm back and spun on the officer, yes, he was resisting an officer,” the GRPD captain replied.

After the defense rested its case, Borgula argued to Ayoub that since Schurr was just following his police training, he shouldn't have to go to trial for the murder charge.

“The undisputed evidence that the court heard is that the officer acted reasonably," Borgula said, noting that Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker did not call a witness of his own to testify about Schurr's conduct.

“The only evidence the court has heard is the opinion evidence of Chad McKersie," Borgula added. Following the hearing, Borgula told a scrum of reporters he believed Schurr was only fired from his GRPD in June because he was charged with second-degree murder, not because the department had found any issue with his conduct.

Becker, who made the decision to charge Schurr, argued to Ayoub that it's up to a jury to decide whether Schurr used a reasonable amount of force, not the court.

“The only issue in this case is if there’s some sort of justification … ultimately that’s a jury question, your honor,” Becker said.

“The cases all say that this is something for a jury to decide. Chad McKersie has an opinion that this was all reasonable … juries can disregard expert opinions.”

Contact Arpan Lobo: alobo@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @arpanlobo.

Become a subscriber today.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Judge to decide Monday if Christopher Schurr will face jury trial