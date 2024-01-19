Trial delayed again in killing of Palm Springs man at Cabazon outlets

The trial of three men accused of a robbery in Cabazon that ended in the fatal shooting of a Palm Springs man has been delayed again, nearly two years after the victim's death.

Michael Moser, 66, was killed at the Desert Premium Outlets in Cabazon around 7 p.m. on March 24, 2022. The three charged with the killing, who include twin brothers, have seen repeated delays in the case going to trial.

The latest, Thursday, at the Banning Justice Center, is the third hearing in a row concluding without a trial beginning as the defense says they have not been provided with all the evidence in the case.

Deputy Public Defender Michael Rowlands has filed several motions attempting to gain access to recordings of Reginald Charles Trice's arrest, the search of his home and "all police reports relating to this case." The defense attorney argued in the motions that without that evidence, his client won't be able to properly defend himself. The motion was granted by a judge October 2023. Rowlands cited that he has made several requests with the DA's office for evidence to be given to him, but that it has not.

Emanuel Rick Burt and Elijah Ray Burt, both 19, and Trice, all of Victorville, are charged for various alleged roles in the robbery and slaying. Elijah Burt and Trice both face first-degree murder charges, while Emanuel Burt is charged with conspiracy to commit crime. Trice is also charged with attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit crime.

They have all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Riverside County Sheriff's Sgt. Ben Ramirez reported in 2022 that Trice is believed to have confronted Moser just before 7 p.m. near the outlets. After shots were reported, deputies were dispatched to the shopping center and Moser was pronounced dead at the scene. Both Burt brothers were later arrested in Las Vegas in May 2022, while Trice was arrested in Victorville.

All three remain in Riverside County jail, and are held on no bail.

Moser was a luxury retail executive who worked for several prominent brands throughout his career, including Harry Winston, Chanel and Tiffany & Co.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system.

