Trial delayed in baby's fentanyl overdose death

Sep. 7—WILKES-BARRE — A combined trial for Gary E. Travinski Jr. and his wife, Jennifer Travinski, in the alleged fentanyl overdose death of their 16-day-old daughter was continued for six weeks.

Attorney Demetrius W. Fannick, who represents Jennifer Travinski, 46, sought the postponement to allow his expert witness to review a vast amount of medical reports.

Gary Travinski's attorney, Mark A. Hinrichs, also requested a continuance to prepare for trial.

First Assistant District Attorney Anthony Ross and Assistant District Attorney Carly Levandoski opposed a continuance saying they were ready and prepared to proceed.

Prosecutors along with investigators worked over the Labor Day weekend to finalize discovery, medical reports and witnesses for trial, which was scheduled to begin Oct. 16.

Judge David W. Lupas granted the requests by Fannick and Hinrichs to continue the trial, which is scheduled to start the first week in December.

The Larksville couple was charged by state police at Wilkes-Barre and county detectives in November 2022, after extensive medical tests showed their daughter, Arya, died from breast milk containing fentanyl. The baby died at Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital on Nov. 28, 2021.

Court records allege Jennifer Travinski was using fentanyl and breastfeeding her daughter.

Laboratory tests of bottled breast milk kept in a refrigerator of their Highlark Drive home showed it contained fentanyl, court records say.

Gary Travinski is charged with endangering the welfare of a child while Jennifer Travinski is charged with third-degree murder, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.