Trial delayed for Colorado Springs woman accused of trying to hire hitman

Mar. 16—The trial for a Colorado Springs woman accused of attempting to hire a hitman to kill her ex-fiance was delayed again on Thursday when her defense attorney announced he was not ready for trial.

Unbeknownst to Vanessa Lavaty, 33, the hitman she attempted to hire was an undercover Colorado Springs detective, according to prosecutors.

She is accused of trying to arrange a hit on Timothy Hanes three days before a shared custody hearing over their 2-year-old daughter was set to take place.

Lavaty is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, and her trial was scheduled to begin April 3.

Her attorney Edward McNeal Favorite II told Judge William Moller that he was not ready for trial because of issues with a piece of evidence that he wanted jurors to hear.

Prosecutors said they were ready for trial and objected to an additional continuance, but did so acknowledging that "reasonable minds could disagree" on the need for a postponement. The prosecution also elaborated on the piece of evidence that caused the trial to be continued, saying the issues are with an audio recording from a wire that a witness was wearing while speaking with Lavaty. The quality of the audio is not usable for trial.

Favorite argued that the audio from the wire was necessary for Lavaty's defense, while the prosecution argued that the audio was not vital.

Four months before the alleged deal for the hitman was made, Lavaty asked her then-boyfriend, Marty Jorgenson, 50, for help finding a person to kill Hanes. As time went on, she made comments such as, "I want his (expletive) buried," and "I really want this (expletive) dead," according to previous reporting by The Gazette.

A detective who testified at Lavaty's preliminary hearing in August said police began investigating after Jorgenson came to the Colorado Springs Police Department on May 16, concerned about Lavaty's requests.

That same night an undercover officer posing as a hitman arranged to meet with Lavaty and Jorgenson at a Taco Bell in east Colorado Springs to discuss the hit, where prosecutors say Lavaty agreed to pay him $4,000 to kill Hanes.

The detective who posed as the hitman testified this summer that he "gave her opportunities to not move forward with it."

Lavaty was originally scheduled to go to trial Dec. 12, but the judge granted a defense request for a continuance when Favorite announced not ready at a December pre-trial readiness conference. The prosecution objected to the continuance.

Lavaty's trial is now scheduled to begin Aug. 7, and she will appear in court on July 27 for a pre-trial readiness conference.

Following her arrest, Lavaty posted a $75,000 bond. She appeared at Thursday's hearing out of custody.