Trial delayed for ex-Angels employee charged in connection to pitcher overdose death

The trial of a former Los Angeles Angels communication director in the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs has been delayed for the fourth time since the 2019 death in Southlake.

Eric Kay, 45, reportedly told federal investigators that for years he provided and consumed oxycodone with Skaggs. Kay later added that although he provided the pitcher with pills, he believed Skaggs found his own the day of his death. Kay also said that he was in the hotel room with the pitcher, who died on July 1, 2019, and watched Skaggs snort three pills, one of which he did not recognize.

The trial, which after three delays was scheduled for Nov. 8., has been pushed back again to the morning of Jan. 24. The pretrial conference will be continued until Jan. 20, according to court records.

Kay was indicted on federal charges related to the death in October, including conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death and serious bodily injury.