Trial delayed for ex-Mississippi officer accused in killing of Carl the rooster

The trial of a Mississippi woman accused in the kidnapping and killing of Carl the Rooster has been delayed, according to Ocean Spring Municipal Court Deputy Clerk James Martin.

Kendra Shaffer’s animal cruelty try was orginially set for Monday. The court clerk said he’d know more about the next step in the case after a status conference is held later between city prosecutor Monte Tynes, Judge Calvin Taylor and Thomas Alonzo, the attorney representing Shaffer, the former Jones County juvenile corrections officer charged in the case.

Shaffer pleaded not guilty to the charge in May.

The Sun Herald reached out to Alonzo to find out more about what was going on in the case, but he declined to comment Friday.

However, the defense attorney filed a motion asking for a change of venue, arguing Shaffer could not get a fair trial in Ocean Springs, where Carl 2.0 was a beloved animal and unofficial mascot for the city.

When Shaffer pleaded not guilty to the charge, Alonzo called what happened to the beloved rooster “a very sad story.”

“I love animals, and my client does, too,” Alonzo had said. “She would never participate in an act against a defenseless bird or any other bird for that matter.”

In May, Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston said Shaffer has not cooperated with authorities to help identify other suspects seen on surveillance video with her taking Carl around 3 a.m. on April 24.

In the video, a woman believed to be Shaffer and a group of men are captured walking down Government Street with Carl after picking him up outside of Twister Anchor Tattoo & Gallery.

Another video from outside a Biloxi truck stop indicates Carl’s body was dumped there. A man, believed to be homeless, is seen picking up Carl’s body and walking away.

Carl’s proper name is Carl 2.0.

His death sparked outrage among Mississippi Coast residents and prompted a second-line funeral, a parade and other events.

In addition, 270 people had signed up to attend the trial in an event listing on Facebook.

