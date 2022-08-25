Trial delayed in fatal shooting of Nelson Township girl, 17

Portage County Courthouse in Ravenna, Ohio

The upcoming trial for a teen charged with murder in the shooting death of a 17-year-old Nelson Township girl has been pushed back more than two months.

During a pretrial hearing Tuesday, Portage County Common Pleas Judge Becky Doherty ordered that the Sept. 13 jury trial of Zachary David Blosser, 19, be continued to Nov. 28.

According to court records, this will be the seventh time a trial has been continued and rescheduled for various reasons since a grand jury indicted Blosser in the fatal shooting of Kaylee Freitag in March 2021.

Portage County Prosecutor Victor Vigluicci said Thursday that the trial was continued due to work still being done by a defense firearms expert. Leonard Hazelett, Blosser's attorney, could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Blosser is accused of shooting Freitag once in the mouth in the basement of the Knowlton Road home, where they were both living, on March 12, 2021. It was reported that Blosser attempted CPR on Freitag immediately following the shooting.

Court records include a Ravenna address for Blosser, but the Portage County Sheriff's Office said he had been living at the Nelson home for about six weeks at the time of the shooting. The home is owned by Freitag's uncle.

A grand jury indicted Blosser on two counts each of unclassified felony murder and second-degree felony assault, as well as single counts of third-degree felony tampering with evidence and fourth-degree felony safecracking. The murder and assault charges all include firearms specifications. One of the murder charges alleges that Freitag was killed during an alleged assault and one of the assault charges alleges the assault was committed with a deadly weapon.

The gun was reportedly kept unloaded in a locked safe in the home.

Blosser has been held in Portage County Jail on a $2 million bond since March 2021.

