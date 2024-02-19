Trial delayed in fatal shooting of pregnant woman in Kent

The trial for an Arizona man charged with murder in the November shooting death of a pregnant woman in Kent has been delayed.

A Feb. 27 jury trial for Dawan Rahman Wilson, 44, was canceled Thursday, and a new trial was scheduled for Sept. 23, according to Portage County Common Pleas Court records.

On the same day, Judge Laurie J. Pittman granted a motion allowing Wilson's attorney to withdraw from the case. A new attorney was appointed.

Kent Police say officers responded to a home in the 1300 block of South Water Street after a neighbor called 911 and reported hearing screaming and what sounded like several gunshots about 2 p.m. Nov. 21. Police then found 35-year-old Cheretta Frierson dead in the home.

Frierson was pregnant at the time of her death, police say.

Police said Frierson had been living in Arizona prior to staying at the Kent home with a family member. A young girl and an infant boy were the only other occupants found to have been there at the time of the shooting. Neither was reported injured.

Through investigation, Wilson was identified as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was later taken into custody in Texas and extradited back to Ohio.

Wilson has been held without bond in Portage County Jail, with an order that he have no contact with Frierson's family in any way.

Akron resident Michael Deshawn Lollar, 37, also was arrested in January and charged as the driver of the vehicle police say Wilson was in to allegedly travel to and from the home. He was arrested in Akron.

Lollar is currently scheduled for a March 19 jury trial, but it's subject to change. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

A grand jury indicted Wilson with four counts of aggravated murder and a single count of first-degree felony aggravated burglary.

Lollar was indicted on four counts of complicity to aggravated murder and one count of first-degree felony complicity to aggravated burglary.

Two of the aggravated murder and complicity to aggravated murder charges against Wilson and Lollar stem from Frierson's shooting death; the others are tied to "unlawful termination" of her pregnancy.

All counts against Wilson and Lollar carry a firearm specification.

