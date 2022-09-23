Trial delayed for Lima man charged with forcible entry

Sep. 23—LIMA — A Lima man who police say forcibly entered the home of a woman with whom he shares a child and threatened her with physical harm waived on Thursday his constitutional right to a speedy trial.

Chima Ekeh, the attorney for Julian Wright, told Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser he needs additional time to prepare for trial and requested a continuance in Wright's original Oct. 3 trial date.

Wright was indicted by a grand jury in March on charges of aggravated burglary, a felony of the first degree, and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence.

According to court records, police were called in the early-morning hours of Jan. 22 to a home in the 100 block of North Woodlawn Avenue in Lima. The resident of the home, Kaitlin Russell, told dispatchers that Wright, her child's father, was trying to force open the front door.

Upon their arrival officers noticed Wright on the front porch of the home. After a short foot pursuit he was taken into custody.

Russell told officers Wright had texted her asking to come over and spend the night. The woman spurned that request, she told police, but Wright nonetheless arrived at the home. When Russell denied him entry, court records show, Wright grabbed a brick and broke a portion of the home's front door. He reportedly told Russell to get off the phone with police or he would beat her with the brick.

After waiving his right to a speedy trial, Kohlrieser set Jan. 17 as Wright's new trial date. A final pre-trial hearing will be held Jan. 4. Wright remains free on bond.