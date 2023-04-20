Trial delayed for Longmont security guard accused of assaulting homeless man

Apr. 19—A Longmont private security guard accused of hitting a homeless man in the face with a baton had his trial pushed back to July.

Michael Bruce, 38, pleaded not guilty in Boulder District Court in December to two counts of second-degree assault, felony menacing and criminal mischief and was set for a three-day trial this week.

But online court records show that trial date was canceled and rescheduled to begin July 24.

According to an affidavit, a Longmont police officer was on patrol in the 1600 block of Main Street on July 28 when he was approached by a witness who said Bruce had just assaulted another man.

Police said Bruce at the time worked for Front Range Patrol, a private security company based out of Commerce City.

The officer found the victim with blood covering the side of his face. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors said he had a deep one-inch gash on his head that would require stitches or would need to be glued shut.

Longmont police obtained security camera footage of the incident. According to the affidavit, the footage shows Bruce drive up to the witness and the named victim in a service vehicle and "aggressively" talk to them. The footage shows Bruce follow the men down an alley as he appears to exchange words with them.

According to the affidavit, Bruce struck one of the men in the face and then drew his flashlight and service weapon, before gesturing at the ground as if ordering the man to lie down.

When the man did not lie down and instead began to walk away, police said, Bruce appeared to strike the man in the face two times with a tool in his left hand.

According to the affidavit, in an interview with police Bruce said he believed the two men were "transients" and were trespassing. Bruce said one of them was "lippy," so Bruce told the man he would "draw down" on him.

Bruce said he thought the man was reaching into his pocket for a possible weapon, so he drew his firearm. When the man did not produce a weapon, Bruce said, he grabbed his baton instead. Bruce said that the man flicked a cigarette at him and that Bruce felt "tension" in his baton, so he hit the man in what he thought was the shoulder.

According to the affidavit, Bruce said Front Range Patrol policy is "match force with force," but Bruce admitted the man never struck him. Bruce did not have his body-worn camera on, as he said it had died. He also did not call in the incident to dispatch and did not file a use-of-force report.