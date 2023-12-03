Trial delayed for man accused of causing OD death

Dec. 3—CATLETTSBURG — A man under indictment in connection to selling drugs that resulted in a death, on both the state level and by the United States Government, is seeing delays in both cases.

Angelo Dre Clifton, 29, is held in federal custody after a September indictment officially charged him with distributing fentanyl, resulting in the death of a woman in 2019, and drug distribution conspiracy.

Clifton was also indicted in Boyd County in March 2022 on charges of second-degree manslaughter, first-offense heroin trafficking and first-offense methamphetamine trafficking.

The Boyd County grand jury also tacked on a second-degree persistent felony offender sentence enhancer due to previous convictions of theft and drug trafficking, per previous reports.

On Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court, Clifton's attorney, Michael Curtis, said delays had come up on the federal level and needed time to sit down with Clifton.

Last week, Clifton's attorney in the federal case, James Lyon Jr., filed a motion to continue based on "voluminous" discovery — or evidence — to sift through.

"This case involves difficult and complicated legal issues which require meticulous preparation," Lyons continued.

Clifton was previously set to stand trial in United States District Court in Ashland this month, but Lyons said Clifton was only arraigned in October which didn't allow enough time to review and discuss the case with Clifton.

On Nov. 29, U.S. District Judge David Bunning granted Lyons's motion to continue, resetting Clifton's next pre-trial conference for March 11 and jury trial for April 2024.

The postponement in federal court resulted in a delay in Boyd County Circuit Court as well, with the court standing by to monitor the outcome of the federal case.

