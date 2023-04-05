Trial delayed for man accused of driving car into woman and stroller

Apr. 5—The trial for the 46-year-old man accused of driving his red Honda Fit into a 37-year-old woman pushing her baby in a stroller was called off.

A judge ordered Monday a mental examination of Desmond Kekahuna to determine his fitness to proceed to trial, and today's calendar call for the April 17 trial was canceled.

Kekahuna is accused of driving into Kristelle Taliulu in the Mililani Walmart parking lot Feb. 1.

He had been scheduled to stand trial April 17. Instead, a hearing on the results of the mental examination by a three-member panel of his fitness to stand trial will be heard June 29.

Kekahuna also allegedly broke Taliulu's legs when he drove into her, and then beat her with a tire iron. Her 6-month-old child was uninjured.

He is also accused of assaulting a 40-year-old man, who tried to help Taliulu, by beating him with a tire iron about 20 times on his head, arms and body.