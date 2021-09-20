Trial delayed for man accused in fatal shooting outside Middletown bar

Sep. 20—The trial for a Dayton man accused of murder in a fatal shooting outside of a Middletown bar last fall has been delayed.

Marquan Cook, 29, is accused of shooting Brandon Frank Nathanial Moneyham Sr. to death during the early-morning hours of Oct. 11 at the 513 Lounge on Verity Parkway. He was apprehended a few weeks after the shooting in Tampa, Florida, by U.S. Marshals.

Cook's trial was scheduled to begin today in Butler County Common Pleas Court but was continued last week until Dec. 13. The reason for the delay, according to court records, is that the BCI ballistics report had recently been received by both the prosecution and defense and more time is needed to review the findings.

Cook is being held in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.

Police say Cook was wearing an ankle monitor when the shooting happened. Cook was released from prison in November 2019 after serving 2.5 years for attempted felonious assault. He was on post release control when released from prison, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction.

At 12:49 a.m. Oct. 11, police received a call about a person found behind a business at 601 N. Verity Parkway. The man was dead when officers arrived. An initial investigation revealed Moneyham had been at the 513 Lounge next door. A group of people were leaving the bar when shots were fired, and at least one person was hit, according to police.

According to the Middletown police report, the first officers at the scene found Moneyham with several gunshot wounds, unconscious and not breathing.