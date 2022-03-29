Trial delayed for man accused of killing woman in her Park Layne house

The trial for husband of a woman found shot to death in her Park Layne home last summer will not start next week, as originally scheduled.

Noel Coles, 48, was indicted in November 2021 in the homicide of Jacqueline Coles, 43, who was found dead in her Weinland Street home in August 2021.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Prosecutor: Husband indicted on murder charges for Park Layne homicide

Noel is facing three counts of murder, felonious assault and aggravated burglary.

The trail was scheduled to being Monday, April 4, but Noel was granted a continuance on March 3, according to court records.

Contributed Photo

A new date for the trial has not been announced.

As News Center 7 previously reported, deputies conducted a welfare check on Jacqueline at her home on Aug. 24, 2021 after a co-worker called a non-emergency line saying they “heard someone screaming and then the phone dropped.”

>> Police: 1 killed after head-on crash on Shiloh Springs Road in Trotwood

An autopsy reported showed Jacqueline was shot six times, including four times in her torso area and in both her hands.

Noel was arrested in Indiana hours after Jacqueline was found dead. He was brought back to Clark County and charged with violating a protection order.

Court records showed Jacqueline filed a restraining order against Noel just days before her death, on Aug. 5. In a written statement, Jacqueline accused Noel of threatening to kill her “on multiple occasions” in the weeks before the shooting.



