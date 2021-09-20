Trial delayed for man accused of stealing police cruiser, causing crash that killed 2 girls

Sep. 20—A trial that was set to start Monday accusing a man of stealing a Riverside police cruiser and causing a crash that killed two 6-year-old girls has been delayed until next year.

Raymond Walters, 34, is charged in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court with a number of felonies including murder, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, felonious assault and robbery, among others.

He is now due back in court on March 21, 2022, for a trial.

Walters is accused of causing a crash Aug. 26, 2019, in the area of East Third Street and Patterson Boulevard that killed 6-year-old cousins Penelope Jasko and Eleanor McBride.

Authorities said they began their investigation when they were called to Xenia Avenue for a man who was seen bleeding. When they spoke with the man, he said his son stabbed him with a knife and fled in the man's pickup truck.

"The defendant eventually crashed the truck on Airway Road in Riverside," the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office previously said. "When the Riverside police responded to the traffic crash, the defendant stole a Riverside police cruiser and drove away at a high rate of speed. Minutes later, the defendant struck multiple vehicles in downtown Dayton."

The crash killed the two girls, authorities said. The family told this news organization that Penelope and Eleanor were best friends who did everything together.

Walters is in custody at the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.