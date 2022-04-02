Trial delayed for man charged in murder of Nelson Township girl

Portage County Courthouse in Ravenna, Ohio

The trial of a man charged with murder in the March 2021 shooting death of a 17-year-old girl in Nelson Township has been pushed back by nearly two months.

Zachary David Blosser, 19, was scheduled to go on trial in Portage County Court of Common Pleas on April 12, but Judge Becky Doherty granted a defense motion on Wednesday to continue the trial, according to court records. Doherty rescheduled the trial for June 7.

More: 'My granddaughter shot herself with a gun,' distraught grandmother says in 911 call in Nelson Township case

This is the fifth time a jury trial for Blosser has been continued and rescheduled since May.

More: Trial in shooting death of Nelson Township teen pushed back until July

More: Trial of man charged in shooting death in Nelson Township pushed back to January

More: Trial in murder of Nelson Township girl scheduled to begin Tuesday now delayed until April

Blosser is charged with murder in the March 12, 2021 shooting of Kaylee Freitag, who was shot once in the mouth in the basement of the Knowlton Road home where they were both living. Court records provide a Ravenna address for Blosser, but the Portage County Sheriff's Office said he had been living at the Nelson home, owned by Freitag's uncle, for more than a month at the time of the shooting.

More: Man charged in girl's murder declared competent to stand trial; new trial date set

It has been reported that the gun was kept unloaded in a locked safe in the home. It has also been reported that Blosser attempted CPR on Freitag during the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

In a memorandum of support included in the motion of continuance, Blosser's attorneys say they want to have the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation conduct a forensic examination of a cell phone for photos and text messages that may support the contention that Blosser is not guilty in Freitag's death.

A grand jury indicted Blosser on two counts each of unclassified felony murder and second-degree felony assault, as well as single counts of third-degree felony tampering with evidence and fourth-degree felony safecracking. The murder and assault charges all include firearms specifications. One of the murder charges alleges that Freitag was killed during an alleged assault and one of the assault charges alleges the assault was committed with a deadly weapon.

Story continues

More: Man indicted on murder and assault charges in Nelson Township girl's shooting death

Blosser has been held in Portage County Jail on a $2 million bond since March 2021. A status conference and pretrial hearing are scheduled for April 21.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Trial delayed for man charged in murder of Nelson Township girl