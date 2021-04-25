Trial delayed for officer in Breonna Taylor case

Dennis Romero and Samira Puskar
·2 min read

A former police officer indicted by a Kentucky grand jury for his role in the botched, deadly raid on the home of Breonna Taylor will be tried in 2022, nearly six months later than originally planned.

The new Feb. 1 trial date for Brett Hankison was announced Friday Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Ann Bailey Smith, who cited a court slowdown caused by pandemic restrictions. The trial was previously scheduled for Aug. 31.

Smith said there were still many "logistical issues" surrounding jury selection, including whether witnesses would wear masks, thus shielding their facial expressions from the jury, and how the jury could be socially distanced.

Hankison has pleaded not guilty to three counts of wanton endangerment charged against him in a grand jury indictment. He is accused of firing into a neighbor's apartment as Louisville, Kentucky, police served a search warrant on Taylor's home in March 2020.

The warrant was part of a drug investigation of Taylor's former boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, who later said she had no involvement in the drug trade.

He told the Courier Journal that Louisville Metro Police acted on erroneous tips to secure the no-knock search warrant on Taylor's home. He alleged prosecutors offered him a plea deal to falsely claim Taylor was part of an organized crime syndicate.

During the early morning raid, officers opened fire after Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a gun toward the door to ward off what he believed was a criminal intruder. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman and an emergency room technician, was killed by police gunfire.

Authorities initially charged Walker with attempted murder on a police officer—Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly was struck by gunfire—but later dismissed the case.

Earlier this month, Gov. Andy Beshear signed a partial ban on no-knock warrants of the type used to raid Taylor's home.

Detective Myles Cosgrove, who fired the shot that killed Taylor, was not charged. Neither was Mattingly.

At the time of the indictment in September, Ben Crump, an attorney for Taylor's family, said Hankinson had been charged "for bullets that went into other apartments but NOTHING for the murder of Breonna Taylor."

Hankinson was fired in June. Cosgrove and Joshua Jaynes, who is alleged to have lied about Taylor on the application for a warrant, were terminated in January.

The city of Louisville reached a $12 million settlement with Taylor's family in September.

Recommended Stories

  • The Masked Singer: Piglet Performs The Pretender

    The Top Four singers both from Group "A" and Group "B" unite for the big sing-off in the Super Eight, two-hour, double elimination episode of America's favorite guessing game. The Season Five contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy Award nominations, nine multi-Platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals and two world records! Two celebrities will be unmasked.

  • Rams must go deep in draft with no 1st-round pick yet again

    The Rams' most recent first-round draft pick was Jared Goff, and that was way back in 2016. General manager Les Snead does not exactly adhere to conventional wisdom when building a roster, and coach Sean McVay has never had a big-name rookie talent in his lineup.

  • Derek Chauvin's Sentencing Hearing Set for Mid-June

    The former police officer was convicted this week of murdering 46-year-old Black man George Floyd. Chauvin is facing a combined sentence of 75 years in prison.

  • 6 Vitamin A-Rich Foods

    If you fancy yourself an egg fan, we have good news

  • Southeast Asian leaders call for end to violence in Myanmar

    Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Saturday called for an immediate end to the violence in Myanmar.The big picture: ASEAN leaders, who met with Myanmar coup leader Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing in an emergency summit in Jakarta, released a five-point consensus, which said "there shall be immediate cessation of violence" in Myanmar. Min Aung Hlaing did not immediately comment on the consensus. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The five-point consensus also said that all involved parties "shall exercise utmost restraint."They also agreed that all contending parties must engage in a peaceful dialogue, and a special ASEAN envoy will facilitate it and must be allowed to visit Myanmar to meet with all parties.ASEAN member nations said they will provide humanitarian aid to Myanmar.Of note: The consensus did not mention the release of political prisoners, which some leaders had demanded during the summit, per AP. What they're saying: "We, as an ASEAN family, had a close discussion on the recent developments in Myanmar and expressed our deep concern on the situation in the country, including reports of fatalities and escalation of violence," the member nations said in a statement."We acknowledged ASEAN’s positive and constructive role in facilitating a peaceful solution in the interest of the people of Myanmar and their livelihoods.""The situation in Myanmar is unacceptable and should not continue," Indonesian President Joko Widodo said during the emergency meeting, per AP. "Violence must be stopped, democracy, stability and peace in Myanmar must be returned immediately. The interests of the people of Myanmar must always be the priority."ASEAN leaders refrained from referring to the coup leader as Myanmar's head of state, a Southeast Asian diplomat told AP.Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Min Aung Hlaing was "not opposed" to a visit from ASEAN officials or to receiving humanitarian aid, BBC reports."He said he heard us, he would take the points in which he considered helpful," Lee Hsien Loong said.Worth noting: The messages conveyed during the meeting could be deemed a policy breach for the association as members are prohibited from interfering in other's domestic affairs.But Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said that because the Myanmar coup "jeopardizes the peace, security, and stability of ASEAN and the wider region" and there are international calls for an end to the coup, the policy should not lead to inaction, according to AP.Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional information on the five-point consensus. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'Lost in the shuffle': Republicans battle around Biden — for now

    Biden has received high marks for his handling of the pandemic as he nears 100 days in office, but Republicans may look to capitalize on challenges like the border.

  • N.C. sheriff will ask court to release video in Andrew Brown Jr.'s fatal shooting

    "Because we want transparency, we want the body camera footage made public," Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy S. Wooten said.

  • Could the Derek Chauvin conviction be overturned on appeal?

    The unique circumstances surrounding Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death could offer the former Minneapolis police officer some shot at winning a retrial on appeal, thought most legal experts agree it’s a long shot. Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nearly 9½ minutes last May, killing the 46-year-old Black man and sparking some of the largest protests in U.S. history. Here’s a look at some of the issues Chauvin’s lawyers might cite in their expected appeal, and their chances of prevailing.

  • Prince William and Princess Anne to Honor Retired Servicemen and Women After Prince Philip's Death

    Anzac Day is an annual remembrance day honoring Australians and New Zealanders killed in war

  • He was elected to rethink criminal justice. Three months later, L.A. wants its DA out.

    Other top prosecutors in the U.S. who promised sweeping changes find themselves up against resistance similar to that facing George Gascón.

  • The 13 Best Dogs for First-Time Owners (& Which Breeds to Avoid)

    As any first-time dog owner will tell you, dogs are a lot of work. Sure, some breeds are known for being more low-maintenance than others, but owning a...

  • Boston police officer belts out uplifting songs for lifelong friend who is hospitalized with COVID-19

    The officer's singing and inspirational playlist have helped boost the spirit of a friend he's had since the first grade.

  • Coronavirus: Japan declares virus emergency in Tokyo as Olympics near

    The government says a "short and powerful" state of emergency will come into force in several areas.

  • DMX’s casket carried through Brooklyn on a monster truck as bikers join memorial for rap icon

    Streets closed and lanes restricted to facilitate ceremonial journey across New York City

  • Chernobyl radiation damage 'not passed to children'

    A study found no mutations associated with a parent's exposure in the 1986 nuclear accident.

  • Founder of company hired by Arizona GOP to conduct ballot audit promoted election fraud falsehoods

    ‘After auditing adjudicated ballots... you may discover Trump got 200k more votes than previously reported in Arizona’

  • Lincoln Project’s new nickname for Ted Cruz goes viral

    ‘Fat Wolverine’ trends on Twitter after Texas senator blasts liberal Democrats for proposing to expand Supreme Court

  • Tucker Carlson under fire for yearbook entry seen as mocking gay politician Harvey Milk’s murder

    Mr Carlson’s 1991 university yearbook contains an apparent joke about the murder of gay politician Harvey Milk

  • Caitlyn Jenner: What are her politics and what has the reaction to her campaign for governor been?

    Reality TV star announced plans to take on Gavin Newsom in possible recall

  • Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine recipients react to possibility of additional shots

    Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla made headlines recently when he said those who got the Pfizer vaccine would likely need a third shot within 12 months of the initial two, and booster shots every year thereafter.