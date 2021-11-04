Trial delayed for Todt in family's deaths

Nov. 3—Anthony Todt, the former Colchester physical therapist charged with murdering his family, has had his trial further delayed.

Judge Keith Carsten in Osceola County District Nine Court in Florida delayed the first day of jury selection, which was to start Wednesday, and instead scheduled a case management conference for Nov. 17 as a way to determine the status of the case for both parties.

Todt — who is charged with four counts of first-degree homicide and one count of animal cruelty in the deaths of his wife, Megan, their children, Alek, Tyler and Zoe, and the family dog at their home in Celebration, Fla., in January 2020 — appeared in court last week. At the time, Carsten granted a motion by the defense attorneys requesting that statements Todt gave to investigators on Jan. 13, 2020, and Jan. 15, 2020, be edited before they're seen by a jury. The judge also granted a motion by his defense that prohibits attorneys from talking about Todt's alleged health care fraud scheme during his upcoming trial.

Carsten previously had pushed back jury selection for the trial on Monday to Wednesday.