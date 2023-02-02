Trial delayed until spring for New Florence man charged with attacking deputy

Feb. 2—GREENSBURG, Pa. — Trial is being delayed until spring for a New Florence man charged with attacking a deputy sheriff while on probation.

Ray Shetler, 38, who was acquitted of killing a St. Clair Township police officer in 2015, has been in Westmoreland County Prison since December 2021 after he violated his probation on a related theft charge and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

His trial is now set to occur in April, according to an order filed this week by Westmoreland County Judge Megan Bilick-DeFazio.

Officers said they found him allegedly hiding in a Seward-area residence after a five-day search — but that he resisted arrest, concussing one officer and causing him to tear his rotator cuff in the struggle.

One investigator previously testified that Shetler reached for the officer's gun at one point before being taken into custody.

Shetler suffered an eye injury after he was struck by a stun gun. He told media last year that police attacked him in retaliation for the death of Officer Lloyd Reed Jr.

He maintains he is not guilty of the charges against him.