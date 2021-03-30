Trial delayed in vehicular homicide case

Mar. 30—CHIPPEWA FALLS — The trial for an Edgar woman accused of vehicular homicide when she apparently missed a stop sign, causing a fatal crash north of Stanley in July 2017, has been delayed after a last-minute filing Monday. The two-day trial was slated to begin today.

Miranda Jo Miller, 22, is charged with one count of homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle in Chippewa County Court. Miller entered a not guilty plea in June. She is accused of striking a truck driven by Jeremy Goodwin of rural Chippewa Falls, causing his death.

"(Miller) wishes to offer through the testimony of (Goodwin's) minor passengers that (he) had been actively texting at the moment of impact, to the point that the minor passengers had admonished (him) to either pull over or to stop texting entirely," wrote defense attorney Karl Schmidt in a court document filed Monday morning.

Schmidt also wrote that Goodwin was driving at speeds of perhaps 60 mph, didn't brake before the crash, and he was not wearing a seat belt.

At a pretrial hearing on March 12, Judge Steve Gibbs ruled that information was not going to be allowed into court and shared with the jury. Schmidt indicated Monday he was ready to go forward with a trial, but he would appeal a conviction if this ruling wasn't reviewed further.

"Without this evidence, the jury receives a narrow, tunnel-vision view of the events of the day, and would be induced to attribute to (Miller's) alleged acts and omissions a more egregious or criminal character than they might have if a more complete and accurate picture of the scene were presented to them," Schmidt wrote.

Gibbs said one of the first things he learned as a judge was "don't try cases twice," and wants to avoid any appeals. He re-set the trial to begin Sept. 2.

According to the criminal complaint, the two-vehicle crash occurred at 12:36 p.m. July 22, 2017, at the intersection of Highway G and 170th Avenue in the town of Colburn.

Goodwin, 46, 12123 Highway X, was driving a 2002 Ford 350, headed southbound on Highway G, with two passengers, ages 9 and 15.

Miller was westbound on 170th Avenue, and the two vehicles collided in the intersection. Goodwin's vehicle entered the right ditch and rolled. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Wisconsin State Patrol handled the investigation, and a Technical Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene.

There is a "stop ahead" sign 1,031 feet ahead of the stop sign at the intersection.

Miller told investigators she was trying to find a cellular signal, and her phone was on a seat next to her. She said she was checking it every 30 seconds to see if she had a signal.

"She did not remember if there was a stop sign at the intersection, or if she had stopped for it or not," the criminal complaint states.

No alcohol was found in the system of either driver. The crash reconstruction report indicates Goodwin was likely traveling 40 to 60 mph, and Miller was going 18-34 mph.

"It is mathematically possible that Ms. Miller stopped at the stop sign, however based on statements from (the passenger in Goodwin's car) and Ms. Miller herself, it is likely Ms. Miller did not stop at the stop sign," the report concludes.

Cellular records do not provide enough data to indicate if she was actively using her phone while driving, the complaint states.

Miller also was previously cited for failure to wear a seat belt and failure to yield right of way at a stop sign; she pleaded no contest to those charges in September 2017.

The case has already been delayed several times, as the original judge assigned to the case, Steve Cray, is now retired. It was then assigned to Judge Ben Lane, but Schmidt requested a substitute judge be appointed. The case has now been given to Gibbs.