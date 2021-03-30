Trial delayed in vehicular homicide case

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Vetter, The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mar. 30—CHIPPEWA FALLS — The trial for an Edgar woman accused of vehicular homicide when she apparently missed a stop sign, causing a fatal crash north of Stanley in July 2017, has been delayed after a last-minute filing Monday. The two-day trial was slated to begin today.

Miranda Jo Miller, 22, is charged with one count of homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle in Chippewa County Court. Miller entered a not guilty plea in June. She is accused of striking a truck driven by Jeremy Goodwin of rural Chippewa Falls, causing his death.

"(Miller) wishes to offer through the testimony of (Goodwin's) minor passengers that (he) had been actively texting at the moment of impact, to the point that the minor passengers had admonished (him) to either pull over or to stop texting entirely," wrote defense attorney Karl Schmidt in a court document filed Monday morning.

Schmidt also wrote that Goodwin was driving at speeds of perhaps 60 mph, didn't brake before the crash, and he was not wearing a seat belt.

At a pretrial hearing on March 12, Judge Steve Gibbs ruled that information was not going to be allowed into court and shared with the jury. Schmidt indicated Monday he was ready to go forward with a trial, but he would appeal a conviction if this ruling wasn't reviewed further.

"Without this evidence, the jury receives a narrow, tunnel-vision view of the events of the day, and would be induced to attribute to (Miller's) alleged acts and omissions a more egregious or criminal character than they might have if a more complete and accurate picture of the scene were presented to them," Schmidt wrote.

Gibbs said one of the first things he learned as a judge was "don't try cases twice," and wants to avoid any appeals. He re-set the trial to begin Sept. 2.

According to the criminal complaint, the two-vehicle crash occurred at 12:36 p.m. July 22, 2017, at the intersection of Highway G and 170th Avenue in the town of Colburn.

Goodwin, 46, 12123 Highway X, was driving a 2002 Ford 350, headed southbound on Highway G, with two passengers, ages 9 and 15.

Miller was westbound on 170th Avenue, and the two vehicles collided in the intersection. Goodwin's vehicle entered the right ditch and rolled. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Wisconsin State Patrol handled the investigation, and a Technical Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene.

There is a "stop ahead" sign 1,031 feet ahead of the stop sign at the intersection.

Miller told investigators she was trying to find a cellular signal, and her phone was on a seat next to her. She said she was checking it every 30 seconds to see if she had a signal.

"She did not remember if there was a stop sign at the intersection, or if she had stopped for it or not," the criminal complaint states.

No alcohol was found in the system of either driver. The crash reconstruction report indicates Goodwin was likely traveling 40 to 60 mph, and Miller was going 18-34 mph.

"It is mathematically possible that Ms. Miller stopped at the stop sign, however based on statements from (the passenger in Goodwin's car) and Ms. Miller herself, it is likely Ms. Miller did not stop at the stop sign," the report concludes.

Cellular records do not provide enough data to indicate if she was actively using her phone while driving, the complaint states.

Miller also was previously cited for failure to wear a seat belt and failure to yield right of way at a stop sign; she pleaded no contest to those charges in September 2017.

The case has already been delayed several times, as the original judge assigned to the case, Steve Cray, is now retired. It was then assigned to Judge Ben Lane, but Schmidt requested a substitute judge be appointed. The case has now been given to Gibbs.

Recommended Stories

  • German industrial union, employers reach pay agreement

    Germany's biggest industrial union and employers on Tuesday reached a deal that will give workers a one-time “corona bonus” and envisions an extra annual payment starting next year. The deal between employers and the IG Metall union was reached in North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany's most populous. Workers will then get what IG Metall said amounts to a 2.3% pay rise, which technically takes effect in July but won't be paid out until next February — when workers will receive it as a so-called “transformation bonus” amounting to 18.4% of their monthly salary.

  • Hungarian and Polish PMs to meet Italy's League leader to discuss new alliance

    The prime ministers of Hungary and Poland will meet the leader of Italy's rightist League party on Thursday for talks on forming a European political alliance, Hungarian state news agency MTI said on Tuesday. The talks between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Italy's League leader Matteo Salvini and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will take place in Budapest, it said.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump’s ‘Drunken Wedding Toast’

    ABCIt’s almost as if Jimmy Kimmel is having more fun making jokes at Donald Trump’s expense now that he’s no longer president than he did while he was still in office.After taking on his “bowl of mashed potatoes in pants” post-presidency body earlier this month, the late-night host turned Monday to the bizarre speech about China, Iran, and the 2020 election that Trump unleashed on an unsuspecting wedding party at his Mar-a-Lago resort over the weekend.“One of his friends-slash-club member donors got married at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday and the former president had some beautiful words for the bride and groom,” Kimmel said before playing a clip of Trump’s unhinged rant. “You know what? I said the same thing at my brother’s wedding,” the host added. “It was word for word.”“I love this so much,” he continued. “Watch the band behind him as he goes on and on about how great he was. They’re like, ‘Can we just play ‘Dancing Queen’ and get the hell out of here?’”Comedy Central Roast Countdown Kicks Off With Brutal Justin Bieber Diss“It’s a wedding! It is a wedding!” Kimmel marveled. “I used to be a DJ at weddings when I was in college. I’ve seen some weird toasts, never have I seen one like this. How do you give a drunken wedding toast when you don’t even drink?!”Finally, after sharing the clip of Trump demonstrating just how little he understands about how voting works, Kimmel told viewers, “This is what he does now. He babbles at weddings. He complains. Whenever someone plays the song ‘YMCA,’ he magically appears like Beetlejuice. So he ended the speech by instructing the guests to violently storm the buffet table.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Asian countries scramble for vaccine supplies after India export curbs

    Several Asian countries scrambled to find alternative sources for COVID-19 inoculations on Tuesday after export restrictions by manufacturer India left a World Health Organization-backed global vaccine sharing programme short of supplies. South Korea, Indonesia and the Philippines are among countries to be hit by shipment delays to vaccines they have been promised under the COVAX programme, which was created mainly to ensure supplies for poorer countries. "Our planned increase in daily vaccinations will be affected," Carlito Galvez, Philippines' vaccination chief, told reporters.

  • Myanmar protesters launch 'garbage strike'; two killed as death toll tops 500

    Security forces shot and killed one man in the southernmost town of Kawthaung as they cleared the streets, the Mizzima news portal reported, and one person was killed in the northern town of Myitkyina, a relative of the 23-year-old victim told Reuters. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army ousted an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, reimposing military rule after a decade of tentative steps towards democracy. At least 512 civilians had been killed in nearly two months of protests against the coup, 141 of them on Saturday, the bloodiest day of the unrest, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) advocacy group.

  • With blockbuster trade, 49ers go all-in on rookie QB

    For San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the biggest risk wasn't trading three first-round picks for the No. 3 selection where he could take a shot on the franchise quarterback of the future. The chance he didn't want to take going forward anymore was going into a season without an elite quarterback who he believes can consistently carry a team to a Super Bowl. “It’s a risk every single year you go into an NFL season without one of those top five guys,” Shanahan said Monday in his first public comments since last week's big trade for the No. 3 pick.

  • A 65-year-old Asian woman was verbally and physically assaulted and a nearby security guard closed a building door instead of helping her, police say

    "F--- you. You don't belong here," the suspect allegedly shouted as he punched and kicked the woman to the ground, the New York Daily News reported.

  • Ex-Browns coach Hue Jackson says team lied about rebuild

    Former Browns coach Hue Jackson said owner Jimmy Haslam gave him a contract extension midway through a winless 2017 season and that he was lied to from the start about the team's rebuilding plans. During a wide-ranging radio interview Monday with ESPN 850, Jackson said the Browns' efforts to improve while he was with them were flawed by philosophical differences. Jackson said he was never told by either Haslam or then-general manager Sashi Brown that the Browns were in a roster teardown or else he wouldn't have accepted the job.

  • The minimum wage would be $44 an hour if it had grown at the same rate as Wall Street bonuses

    Bonuses in the white-dominated finance industry have grown by more than 1,200% since 1985, while the federal minimum wage barely doubled.

  • Every Eddie Murphy movie, ranked according to critics

    Eddie Murphy's "Coming 2 America" was released this month to mixed reviews. We ranked all of his films according to critics.

  • Armie Hammer's wild family history includes a $180 million fortune, New York City's biggest art scandal and a 1955 murder

    Details about Armie Hammer's family history have been uncovered after the actor was accused of rape by a 24-year-old woman.

  • 9 photos that show how 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' looks without visual effects

    HBO Max has a small peek behind-the-scenes showcasing how its four-hour "Snyder cut" came to life years after the original.

  • Ships on the move again in Suez canal

    With the 400-meter-long (430-yard) Ever Given dislodged, 113 ships were expected to transit the canal in both directions by early Tuesday morning, Suez Canal Authority (SCA) chairman Osama Rabie told reporters.He said a backlog of 422 ships could be cleared in 3 -1/2 days.

  • Watch heartwarming cheers and honks from tugboat crews as the Ever Given ship is finally freed in the Suez Canal

    Videos show boats honking in celebration that the massive cargo boat was finally freed on Monday.

  • Biden urges states to pause COVID-19 reopenings as CDC warns of 'impending doom'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden urged states to pause reopening efforts and a top health official warned of "impending doom" on Monday, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that threaten efforts to quash the coronavirus pandemic. Biden said 90% of U.S. adults would be eligible for vaccination by April 19, and 90% of Americans would have a vaccination center within five miles (8 km) of their homes by then, as his team ramps up its drive to get vaccine shots in people's arms. But the administration issued a stark warning: cases are rising, hospitalizations are increasing, and deaths are multiplying from the disease that has already killed roughly 550,000 people in the United States.

  • Manipur: India state reverses order turning away Myanmar refugees

    Officials say an earlier order issued amid reports of people fleeing the coup was "misconstrued".

  • Trump's heir? Pence reemerges, lays groundwork for 2024 run

    When former President Donald Trump was asked to list those he considers the future leaders of the Republican Party, he quickly rattled off names including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sens. Conspicuously absent from the list: Mike Pence. For someone who built a reputation as one of Trump's most steadfast supporters, Pence is now viewed with suspicion among many Republicans for observing his constitutional duty in January to facilitate a peaceful transfer of power to the Biden administration, a decision that still has Trump fuming.

  • Italy's prime minister got the AstraZeneca vaccine, as Europe struggles to convince people to take the shot

    Mario Draghi and his wife, both 73, were given their first shot of AstraZeneca's jab on Tuesday after its use was resumed in Italy.

  • Former president attempts to jab Fauci and Birx as US vaccinations climb to over 95 million

    In January, Fauci described working for President Joe Biden's administration as "a somewhat liberating feeling."

  • VW may rebrand its US arm as 'Voltswagen' amid shift to electric vehicles

    The automaker laid out the name change in a now-deleted press release, several news outlets that saw the announcement reported.