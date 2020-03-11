Trial delays, juror masks and quarantines: Courts, cops confront coronavirus concerns

A Miami firefighter was hospitalized Wednesday after he fell sick following a trip to California. A mistrial was declared later in the afternoon after someone began to feel ill with flu-like symptoms in a Miami courtroom. A day earlier, any Miami-Dade prosecutors who had traveled abroad in recent weeks were ordered home to self-quarantine.

The coronavirus hasn’t been discovered in any of Miami-Dade County’s courts, jails or police and fire stations — but those in the public-safety and justice system already are starting to feel the strain of global public-health fears.

At the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building, postal worker James Morris still dutifully showed there up for jury duty but his appearance also captured the mood at Miami’s criminal courthouse. He wore a white mask over his nose and mouth while waiting in the jury pool room.

“It’s one thing to be afraid and another thing to be cautious,” Morris said during a break. “Especially in a place like this, with so many people coming in and out.”

As the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, spreads across the world — on Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic — the criminal courthouse felt like a ghost town, with few trials underway.

Some lawyers already were beginning to re-scheduling hearings to avoid the routine crowds. Others lawyers and defendants trudged up the stairs — few wanting to risk the close confinement of the elevators, and the first-floor escalators were out of service yet again. Meanwhile, cleaning crews roamed the halls, wiping down door handles, trays at the X-ray security checkpoints and bathroom doors.

In a letter posted to the courts’ website, Miami-Dade Chief Judge Bertila Soto said judges may soon begin to reschedule hearings and trials “farther out in the calendar year” for people not currently in jail, while limiting how often inmates are brought to court from jail.

“The justice building is like the bar in Star Wars,” said Miami lawyer Jonathan Blecher, who rescheduled one routine case to avoid going in on Wednesday. “It’s a crazy place where anything can incubate and people are coming from all over the place. I would rather not be there as much as possible.”

In Broward County, where at least four coronavirus cases have been confirmed, Chief Judge Jack Tuter earlier this week also said “we are working on plans to have the parties set tele-conferences on regularly scheduled hearings.”

On the streets of South Florida, first responders were also dealing with virus concerns.

A Miami firefighter was hospitalized Wednesday after he returned from a personal trip to California. He was being tested for the coronavirus, and a Miami fire-rescue facility was disinfected Wednesday just in case.

Not much has changed for patrol officers and street detectives — who can’t exactly avoid dealing with the public. “We’re just doing our jobs trying to keep out hands clean and trying to stay a little bit of a distance away from everybody we communicate with,” said one veteran South Florida street detective.

Coronavirus concerns aren’t just in the courtroom. Emergency room RN Erika Juvier, 24, get fitted with particulate respirator and surgical mask with use of a hood and fit test solution to make sure that the mask fits properly on her face during the novel coronavirus preparation at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital’s employee headquarters on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Miami, Florida. More

On Wednesday morning Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez sent a memo to his staff outlining precautionary steps that included suspending “non-essential” trips, training classes and student internship programs.

Ramirez told his staff he’s taking these steps “out of an abundance of caution to minimize any unnecessary exposure risk to our employees.”