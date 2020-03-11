Trial delays, juror masks and quarantines: Courts, cops confront coronavirus concerns

A Miami firefighter was hospitalized Wednesday after he fell sick following a trip to California. A mistrial was declared later in the afternoon after someone began to feel ill with flu-like symptoms in a Miami courtroom. A day earlier, any Miami-Dade prosecutors who had traveled abroad in recent weeks were ordered home to self-quarantine.
The coronavirus hasn’t been discovered in any of Miami-Dade County’s courts, jails or police and fire stations — but those in the public-safety and justice system already are starting to feel the strain of global public-health fears.
At the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building, postal worker James Morris still dutifully showed there up for jury duty but his appearance also captured the mood at Miami’s criminal courthouse. He wore a white mask over his nose and mouth while waiting in the jury pool room.
“It’s one thing to be afraid and another thing to be cautious,” Morris said during a break. “Especially in a place like this, with so many people coming in and out.”
As the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, spreads across the world — on Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic — the criminal courthouse felt like a ghost town, with few trials underway.
Some lawyers already were beginning to re-scheduling hearings to avoid the routine crowds. Others lawyers and defendants trudged up the stairs — few wanting to risk the close confinement of the elevators, and the first-floor escalators were out of service yet again. Meanwhile, cleaning crews roamed the halls, wiping down door handles, trays at the X-ray security checkpoints and bathroom doors.
In a letter posted to the courts’ website, Miami-Dade Chief Judge Bertila Soto said judges may soon begin to reschedule hearings and trials “farther out in the calendar year” for people not currently in jail, while limiting how often inmates are brought to court from jail.
“The justice building is like the bar in Star Wars,” said Miami lawyer Jonathan Blecher, who rescheduled one routine case to avoid going in on Wednesday. “It’s a crazy place where anything can incubate and people are coming from all over the place. I would rather not be there as much as possible.”
In Broward County, where at least four coronavirus cases have been confirmed, Chief Judge Jack Tuter earlier this week also said “we are working on plans to have the parties set tele-conferences on regularly scheduled hearings.”
On the streets of South Florida, first responders were also dealing with virus concerns.
A Miami firefighter was hospitalized Wednesday after he returned from a personal trip to California. He was being tested for the coronavirus, and a Miami fire-rescue facility was disinfected Wednesday just in case.
Not much has changed for patrol officers and street detectives — who can’t exactly avoid dealing with the public. “We’re just doing our jobs trying to keep out hands clean and trying to stay a little bit of a distance away from everybody we communicate with,” said one veteran South Florida street detective.
On Wednesday morning Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez sent a memo to his staff outlining precautionary steps that included suspending “non-essential” trips, training classes and student internship programs.
Ramirez told his staff he’s taking these steps “out of an abundance of caution to minimize any unnecessary exposure risk to our employees.”
At the Miami Police Department, officials have been crafting a plan to continue patrols and responding to emergencies, even if 40 percent of its patrol staff were to be quarantined. Detectives and administrative officers — even from the chief’s office — would need to hit the road, not unlike during other emergencies such as hurricanes.
“Everybody is somebody we can potentially use,” Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said. “People in investigations and administration are patrol ready. They understand that tomorrow they could get a call for service.”
The Miami-Dade jail system has also stepped up vigilance.
Intake officers are grilling new inmates about their recent travel. Late last week, several inmates were isolated after they exhibited “flu-like symptoms.” One tested positive for the flu. None were suffering from the coronavirus, according to jail spokesman Juan Diasgranados.
Still, the Miami-Dade Public Defender’s Office is cautioning lawyers to speak with their jailed clients via the officer’s secure video system. “We have not limited jail interviews yet. But, we may do that soon,” Public Defender Carlos Martinez said. “Some attorneys prefer face to face. But preferences may have to take a back seat to employee and client safety.”
At Miami-Dade’s courthouses, there’s been an “uptick” in jurors requesting postponement of their civic duty because of fears of corona virus, said Clerk of Court Harvey Ruvin. Precise numbers on jury absences were not immediately available on Wednesday.
Some lawyers weren’t taking any chances.
One person who had “recently worked” in the courtrooms of Judge Miguel de la O, and Gina Beovides, both of the criminal division, decided to self-quarantine after reporting flu-like symptoms, a courts spokeswoman said Wednesday.
The Herald confirmed that because of the sick person, lawyers in an aggravated battery case agreed to a mistrial on Wednesday afternoon. The trial was in its second day.
Debra K. Cohen, 60, who suffers from emphysema, also said she is staying home and will try to reschedule her hearings.
“It’s deadly and I’m afraid some judges might not appreciate it,” said Cohen, who runs a solo practice. “I’m prepared to go broke and get on disability. I’m doing my best to stay alive.”
Others didn’t have a choice.
The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office on Tuesday sent home several prosecutors who had traveled abroad recently.
The decision was made after the Florida Department of Health, in a bulletin, warned anyone who had traveled to a foreign country to self-quarantine for 14 days. DOH rescinded the warning two hours later, saying the self-quarantine was meant anyone who had visited hot spots such as Italy, China and South Korea.
Still, “in an abundance of caution,” the State Attorney’s Office asked prosecutors who’d gone overseas to stay home. Those staffers weren’t being forced to take sick or vacation days, but would have to be available to take work calls.
Assistant State Attorney Lorna Salomon, who overseas human resources with the state, wrote in a memo: “These employees will be allowed to be required to be available by phone for consultation during their regular working hours.”
