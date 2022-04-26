New trial denied in sex assault, battery

Apr. 25—A motion for a new trial for Brian Keith Medley, 53, convicted of sexual battery and domestic assault in December, was denied a new trial earlier this month during a short hearing before Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie.

Medley's attorney, Jeff Vires of Crossville, filed the motion on behalf of his client following his Dec. 6 conviction of sexually assaulting a woman living in his home at Penny Lane.

Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch relied on DNA evidence and testimony of the victim to secure the jury verdict.

Evidence showed Medley had been drinking on the day of the assault. The victim stated she was held down on a living room sofa and was unable to escape from Medley during the assault.

Vires argued in the motion for a new trial that there was s deficiency in the evidence and described the case against Medley as a "he-said, she-said case."

As he did during the trial, Vires questioned why all stains on a track suit jacket were not tested for DNA evidence instead of just one or two selected areas containing Medley's bodily fluid.

Vires also argued the sentence was "not appropriate with the evidence" because the maximum sentence of four years at 35% based on a Range II offender was based on misdemeanor convictions that were mostly alcohol related.

Hatch countered the jury verdict and sentence were appropriate and that the jury conviction should stand.

McKenzie agreed, noting the jury was made aware that not all stains on the jacket were tested but that there "was sufficient evidence to support conviction."

The judge also cited Medley's lengthy criminal history.

The conviction remains, and the case could be appealed to the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals although it is uncertain whether that step will take place.

In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:

—Tonya Marie Boatwright, 42, simple possession of meth; pled guilty to attempted simple possession of meth and received a five-month, 29-day suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. All pending charges were dismissed. The charge stems from a Sept. 25, 2020, traffic stop by Deputies Nathan Lewis and Tashua Stone.

—Amanda Nichole Brown, 34, charged with aggravated assault and domestic assault; pled guilty to aggravated assault and received a three-year suspended sentence with 180 days to serve and credit for 100 days already served. The balance will be on supervised probation. The charge stems from a Dec. 29, 2021, incident involving three juveniles and investigated by Deputy Perrianna Evans and Tristan Partridge. Remaining charges were dropped.

—David Wayne Chennault, 62, charged with aggravated assault; pled guilty to the charge and received a five-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Chennault is banned from contact with the victim. The case stems from a June 28, 2019, incident over a work dispute and investigated by CPD's SPlt. Joshua Mangas.

—Jacklyn Chelsea Crabtree, 33, fourth-offense driving under the influence; pled guilty to third-offense driving under the influence, fined $600, to pay court costs, 45 days in jail and placed on probation for the balance of an 11-month, 29-day sentence. Driving privileges were suspended for two years. The charge stems from a traffic stop by CPD's Tyrel Lorenz.

—Dennis Edward Hancock, 58, charged with possession of oxycodone with intent to sell and/or deliver; pled guilty to the indictment and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation with court costs waived. Hancock was given credit for time served. The charge stems from an undercover drug investigation conducted by the Crossville Police Department on Aug. 25, 2020.

—Travis John Stowers, 41, charged with two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or delivery, possession of a Schedule II with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule III drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, tampering with evidence, possession of a legend drug, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia; pled guilty to possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell and received a 12-year prisons sentence to be served concurrently with a sentence in Fentress County. The Cumberland County charge stems from an undercover drug buy conducted by the sheriff's office on Feb. 26, 2020. Remaining charges were dropped.

—Rhonda Nicole Howard, 35, pled guilty to an information charging attempt to introduce contraband into a penal institution occurring on July 8, 2021, and received a one-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Court costs were waived. Howard was found in possession of heroin at the county jail.

—Gina Lee Gentry, 23, pled guilty to an information charging felony evading arrest and was granted judicial diversion. Gentry was placed on supervised probation for one year with court costs waived. Gentry is accused of fleeing from a sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop on May 14, 2021.

—James Dean Adams, 32, pled guilty to an information charging burglary and received a two-year sentence to be served as a Range 1 offender at 30% and consecutively to a probation violation sentence. Court costs were waived. The charge stems from the forced entry to a house on Nov. 11, 2021.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com