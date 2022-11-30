In trial, DeSantis aide questioned about politics around suspended prosecutor’s removal

On the first day of the trial in which ousted Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren is trying to get his job back, a top official for Gov. Ron DeSantis testified that he did a thorough job figuring out that Warren was a troublingly progressive prosecutor who was “hostile and antagonistic” to law enforcement and needed to be booted from office.

On Wednesday morning, however, Warren’s attorneys pounced during their cross-examination of “public safety czar” Larry Keefe to point out holes and omissions in his research, including the fact that outside of the Orange County sheriff, he talked to only Republicans while doing his research on DeSantis’ behalf.

The questioning at one point prompted U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle to ask Keefe: “You can’t give me the name of a single Democrat you talked to besides the sheriff of Orange County?”

That’s correct, Keefe replied, but he clarified that he didn’t know, and didn’t try to find out, anyone’s political affiliation.

“My wife is a Democrat,” Keefe added.

Keefe said one of his first calls was to the Florida Sheriff’s Association — a political organization that regularly sides with Republicans, including DeSantis. (The association filed a brief supporting Warren’s suspension.) He also spoke with Republican sheriffs and prosecutors across the state and Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody.

He said he talked to Orange County Sheriff John Mina, who knew of Warren’s “reputation” as a “[George] Soros-progressive prosecutor,” referring to the billionaire liberal donor. And he said former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan and Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister were critical of Warren.

If Warren’s policies were allowed to proliferate across the state, Keefe said police told him, it would pose “an immediate, direct hazard to the people of the state of Florida.”

One of Warren’s attorneys, Jean-Jacques Cabou, asked Keefe whether he spoke to Tampa’s current police chief, or former police chief and current Mayor Jane Castor, or spoke with anyone in Warren’s office, or any victims’ rights groups about Warren’s performance.

Story continues

Keefe said he did not.

Keefe said he also spoke with Tampa brothers Preston and Rex Farrior, who have donated thousands of dollars to GOP politicians, including $20,000 to DeSantis, and Tampa lawyer Martin Garcia, who was chairperson of Republican Pam Bondi’s successful campaign for Florida attorney general in 2010. (Garcia’s daughter, a federal prosecutor, was considered as a potential senior member of the office after DeSantis ousted Warren, Keefe testified.)

But he could recall none of them providing any information about specific laws Warren was not prosecuting, which was the basis of Warren’s removal.

Cabou showed examples of prosecutors in Miami-Dade, Broward and Leon counties refusing to prosecute low-level marijuana offenses, a policy Keefe said he was intimately familiar with during his time as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

But Keefe said he didn’t research those policies during his review of prosecutors not pursuing crimes.

Keefe was also asked if he was aware of Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma in 2020 refusing to enforce an assault weapons registry, if it was enacted through a constitutional amendment.

Not until recently, Keefe responded.

“It does concern me,” Keefe said.

Keefe wrote the first draft of the order removing Warren, which relied solely on Warren’s order saying he wouldn’t prosecute abortion-related crimes.

It also included numerous references to Soros, accusing Warren of having “ceded his authority to Mr. Soros’ views on prosecution.” And it stated that Soros funded Warren’s campaign through “pass-through entities, including the Democratic Party.”

The final draft of the order did not include any mention of Soros, although DeSantis mentioned Soros during his news conference announcing the suspension and in a later appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show.

At issue in this week’s trial is why DeSantis chose to remove Warren, a twice-elected Democrat who ran — with Soros’ indirect financial help — on a progressive platform.

DeSantis said he removed Warren because he was refusing to uphold the laws through progressive policing policies, and by signing on to two statements from a national criminal justice organization that he was pledging not to prosecute crimes involving abortion and transgender treatment.

But Warren’s lawyers have argued this week that Warren was targeted for his beliefs.

Hinkle, who was appointed to the post by former President Bill Clinton, will rule on the case when the trial wraps up, which is expected to happen by the end of this week.