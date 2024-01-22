Trial dismissed for Milton Union custodian accused of sexually assaulting student

The trial has been dismissed for a local custodian who was accused of sexually assaulting a student.

Prosecutors have dismissed the case against Jerry North, who was accused of sexually assaulting a child on school property.

On Jan. 21, the juvenile complainant admitted to prosecutors they had, in large part, fabricated the allegations against North, according to Miami County Prosecutor Anthony Kendall.

“It is the responsibility of the Miami County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to first and foremost seek the truth. Because of the discrepancies in the complaining witness’ statements, along with the admission of incredible fabrications, my office will not be pressing charges against Mr. North,” Kendall wrote.

Kendall added in his thirty years as a prosecutor he has “never witnessed a scenario such as this.”

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Milton-Union school board still says ‘no comment’ after heated exchange with parents at meeting

News Center 7 previously reported that two parents filed a civil lawsuit last month against the superintendent, the board, district employees, and North.

The suit claimed the district did not properly investigate claims that North sexually assaulted their son at Milton-Union Elementary School between August 2019 and May 2021.

The civil case has been transferred to federal court where it is still listed as being open.

In December, a federal judge granted a motion by North’s lawyers to put the civil trial on pause until a decision was made in the criminal case.

News Center 7 has contacted Milton-Union Exempted Village School District, North’s attorney and prosecutors for a comment about the trial dismissal.

We will update this story if we receive a response.



