Trial for doctor accused of groping 13-year-old girl ends in mistrial

A Cobb County judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a longtime Cobb and Douglas County pediatrician who has been accused of groping a 13-year-old girl.

Channel 2 Action News was in the courtroom on Tuesday when Sarah Barber, now 18 years old, took the stand against Dr. Richard Gluckman.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She says the pediatrician groped her when she went to his Douglasville office for a sports physical in January 2018 so she could try out for the soccer team.

Barber testified that Gluckman groped her breasts and pelvic area during her physical and even allegedly shoved his groin near her during a scoliosis test.

“It felt to me like I was shrinking and everything around me was going and time had just stopped. I was like, when is his hand going to leave this area of my body,” Barber testified.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2 does not typically identify children involved in criminal investigations, but Barber said she hoped she would help other alleged victims.

The trial was declared a mistrial because of a problem with some of the evidence provided in the case. The decision was not a judgment on the merits of the case.

Barber’s attorneys say they plan to continue with the lawsuit and a new trial.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]