Trial in drug overdose death case delayed until June

Oct. 26—CHIPPEWA FALLS — The trial that was slated to begin Tuesday for a Bloomer man accused for his role in the overdose death of a Holcombe woman in March 2019 has been postponed and re-set for next June.

Dylan E. Henderson, 29, 1423 X-Ray St., is charged in Chippewa County Court with first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of drugs, manufacturing amphetamines and bail jumping. He entered a not guilty plea in May 2021. Henderson and his accomplice, 31-year-old Zachary W. Dietrich of Thorp, are accused of providing drugs that led to the death of Carissa R. Kasmeirski. Dietrich pleaded no contest to first-degree reckless homicide in June; he's slated to be sentenced Nov. 7.

The state's medical examiner wasn't going to be available to testify on Tuesday, so Chippewa County Assistant District Attorney Roy Gay requested last week that the trial be postponed. Defense attorney Bob Thorson didn't object to the delay, so Judge James Isaacson re-set it to begin June 19, 2023. A status conference will be held March 22.

Henderson is already incarcerated on a separate drug overdose death case, so he will still be incarcerated when the trial eventually takes place next summer. Earlier this month, Marathon County Judge Gregory Stasser ordered six years of prison, along with nine years of extended supervision. However, Henderson was given jail credit for 1,047 days already served, so he has roughly three years remaining.

In the Marathon County case, a 27-year-old man, identified only as D.J.D. in court records, from the town of Texas (located halfway between Wausau and Merrill) drove to Chippewa Falls to purchase heroin from Henderson in November 2018. They met at a gas station in downtown Chippewa Falls.

According to that criminal complaint, police were able to obtain a warrant for communications between D.J.D. and Henderson that occurred Nov. 26, 2018. The Facebook message exchange shows them agree on a price for drugs, and where they would meet. D.J.D. returned home, and his body was found in his home in the morning of Nov. 27, 2018, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police located heroin in a baggie on his body. A toxicology report would later determine he died of a mix of heroin and fentanyl.

In the Chippewa County Case, Breana J. Heuer, 24, of Cadott and Henderson provided meth to Dietrich on March 22, 2019, and Dietrich shared those drugs with Kasmeirski, who died the following day from an overdose at a home at 25251 27th Ave. in the town of Birch Creek. Kasmierski had stopped breathing; a coroner arrived and pronounced her deceased at the scene.

An autopsy was performed in Minnesota two days later after Kasmeirski's death, which confirmed she died from using meth.

Dietrich told law enforcement he purchased the drugs from Heuer at a business in Chippewa Falls. The investigator was able to obtain video surveillance from that business and observed the drug sale occur.

Police had performed a search warrant of Henderson's Bloomer home in July 2019 and located heroin.

In May 2020, Judge Steve Cray sentenced Heuer to 3 1/2 years in prison and 3 years of extended supervision for her role in Kasmeirski's death. During that sentencing, assistant district attorney Roy Gay announced that more charges in the death were going to be filed.

During her court proceedings, Heuer admitted to police that Henderson provided the drugs. Police checked Henderson's DNA, and it matched what was found on a baggie at the scene.