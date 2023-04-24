Trial for East Naples charged in Jan. 6 mob begins Wednesday without jury

More than two years after an insurrection on the U.S. Capital, the trial for an East Naples man accused of rioting is set to begin this week with relaxed restrictions.

A video aired during the June 9 hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee, one of a number that have been aired, appeared to show Christopher Worrell, 52, and others accused of storming the building, attacking police officers, breaking building windows and wreaking other damage.

The trial starts Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth in Washington, D.C.

Worrell pleaded not guilty to all the original charges. He faces 19 counts, with those in original indictment including:

Civil disorder

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon,

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon,

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon,

Act of physical violence in the capitol building or grounds, and

Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon.

No more ankle monitor

Lamberth on Thursday granted a motion allowing Worrell to travel without his GPS tracking monitor. A judge had released him from a Washington, D.C., jail in November 2021 after he argued issues involving his medical care.

He argued the U.S. Government and D.C. Jail systems have denied access to his life-saving non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma cancer treatment, or any medications since his detention on March 12, 2021. The judge required that Worrell wear the monitor, as well as orders outlining the conditions of Worrell's release stipulated that he must not violate federal, state or local laws while on release, cooperate to provide a DNA sample if authorized and advise the court, pretrial services office or supervising officer in writing if he changes his residence or phone number.

As part of that order, Worrell was placed on home detention and restricted to his home at all times except for employment, education, religious services, medical, substance abuse or mental health treatment, attorney visits, court ordered obligations or other activities approved in advance.

Judge denies to amend court records

The same day Worrell won his travel motion, the judge denied two other motions.

The first sought to correct a clerical mistake in the case, while the latter aimed to dismiss four counts, arguing multiplicity, court records indicate.

Trial on after delays linked to health, documentation

Worrell's case previously had been tagged with several delays related to the release of his medical records.

Worrell's trial was first scheduled for Nov. 15. Court records indicate the court postponed that trial date by nearly two months after Worrell argued he was medically unable to proceed.

In January, Lamberth wrote that Worrell didn't include medical documents and failed to respond to the government's proposed date with specific arguments that would declare him medically unable to stand trial.

Defendant accused of using pepper spray

Worrell is accused of attacking police officers with pepper spray gel during the Jan. 6 incident.

Federal agents took Worrell into custody in March 2021.

Worrell's segment in the House committee's 11-minute-and-18-second video ran about 10 to 12 seconds.

In the segment, a man identified as Worrell says, "We are on your side," "Don't make us go against you," and "These are our streets."

Previous reports indicate that Worrell is a self-proclaimed member of The Proud Boys, a far-right, neo-fascist group that advocates for and participates in politically motivated violent events.

One-fourth of those arrested received prison time

As of mid-March, at least 975 people were charged with federal crimes for their roles in the riot — 502 have pleaded guilty and 382 have been sentenced. Of those, at least 192 people have received prison sentences.

Worrell is among at least 111 Florida residents charged in connection with the mob.

On March 17, Lamberth approved a motion granting Worrell a jury trial waiver, court records indicate. The judge will hear testimony from both sides and make a decision.

Worrell's girlfriend and court-approved custodian Trish Priller, 52, who used to work for the Naples Daily News, declined comment before publication.

