Trial for East Naples man accused in Capitol mob to resume May 11, restrictions adjusted

The trial for an East Naples man accused in the Capitol insurrection has entered a brief pause with some adjustments and is set to resume May 11.

The trial for Christopher Worrell, 52, took a break because of U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth's scheduling, a spokesperson said.

Lamberth on Friday approved a motion that sought to modify conditions of Worrell's release. His home detention condition was also revoked, although Lamberth has set a curfew between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Search for clues: Collier County deputies ask for help identifying a man who approached a schoolgirl.

Video voyeurism: Target employee arrested on video voyeurism, petty theft charges, Collier Sheriff says

Worrell continues to be subject to electronic location monitoring in Florida until he returns to Washington, D.C.

Lamberth also OK'd Worrell's request to return to Florida and then back to Washington, D.C., by car.

The bench trial for Worrell began Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

Court records have revealed that prosecutors may exhibit hundreds of documents including maps, clothing, FBI photos and videos during the trial. The list includes 346 items.

Worrell is a self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys, a far-right, neo-fascist group that advocates for and participates in politically motivated violent events.

Worrell is accused of attacking police officers with pepper spray gel during the Jan. 6 incident.

Worrell pleaded not guilty to 19 counts linked to the incident.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Capitol insurrection trial for Christopher Worrell paused