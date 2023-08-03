Trial for East Naples man charged in dog's death could start next year

The trial for an East Naples man accused of repeated infliction of pain and suffering to two dogs, resulting in one of their deaths and leaving the other blind and deaf, could come as soon as February.

Court records indicate that Collier Circuit Judge Elizabeth Krier on Thursday set a tentative Feb. 5, 2024, trial date for Nickey Cothran, 60, who faces two animal cruelty charges in the deaths of Henry, a cocker spaniel.

Cothran took two cocker spaniels to the Naples Humane Society telling workers that he wasn't able to care for the dogs and left, according to a report from the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Dr. John Morton, chief medical officer at the Naples Humane Society, told authorities both dogs appeared neglected. Henry died before any medical intervention could be performed at the Naples Humane Society, according to the report.

Authorities met with Morton on March 7, who provided a summary of the incident. Cothran didn't sign the surrender paperwork.

The other dog, Percy, was in need of immediate medical intervention, the report says.

A March 10 medical report from Morton said examination revealed Henry suffered from ear infection and dental disease. Morton also found a hole in Henry's stomach wall.

The report added that Percy will likely require surgery to remove his ear canals. Morton noted Percy will have to undergo surgical removal of both eyes.

Before the tentative Feb. 5 trial start, Cothran is next due for a Dec. 5 pretrial hearing, followed by a Jan. 30 trial call.

