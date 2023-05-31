Trial ends as murder suspect pleads guilty to death of 13-year-old

May 31—PRINCETON — A trial's second day ended Wednesday when a Mercer County woman being tried for first-degree murder in the March 2022 shooting death of a 13-year-old girl pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Nichole Brooks, 44, of Bluefield was being tried on charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, wanton endangerment and conspiracy. Brooks and her daughter, Isis Wallace, were charged after the March 23, 2022 shooting which led to the death of Maryse Tatum, 13, of North Carolina.

Tatum died at a Charleston hospital after being shot at the intersection of Cumberland Road and U.S. Route 460 in Bluefield. The incident began earlier that evening when officers with the Bluefield Police Department responded to a call about a domestic altercation at a Memorial Avenue home. Wallace's boyfriend was charged with domestic battery, arraigned before a magistrate and released on bond. He returned to Memorial Avenue with Tatum and her mother to collect his belongings.

After another argument during which Wallace fired a shot, Wallace and Brooks followed his car and caught up with it at the intersection. One shot was fired and Tatum was struck in the head, according to investigators. She was taken to Princeton Community Hospital and then transferred to a Charleston hospital.

The trial started Tuesday before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope after almost five hours were spent selecting a jury. Jurors heard opening statements and testimony from several witnesses before court adjourned for the day. Brooks was wearing civilian clothing for her trial.

Brooks arrived in court early Wednesday morning wearing shackles and an orange jail uniform after the court was informed that there was a plea agreement.

Judge Swope reminded Brooks of her right to a jury trial and asked other questions about her decision to enter a plea. Brooks told the court she had discussed her decision with her father as well as her attorneys, Joe Harvey and J.J. McPherson. She also spoke briefly with her family in the back of the courtroom.

Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran, who represented the state with Assistant Prosecutor Josh Lawson, said Brooks was facing up to 30 years in prison. The remaining charges would be dismissed. Cochran said she would have to serve a minimum of 10 years before being eligible for parole. Swope told Brooks that if she did not lose "good time," or time off her sentence for good behavior, she could discharge her sentence within 15 years.

Cochran told the court that Tatum's mother asked his office to proceed with the guilty plea and told him that she believed both Brooks and Isis Wallace were responsible for her daughter's death. In his opening statement Tuesday, Lawson told the jury that it did not matter who fired the shot that killed Tatum.

Detective-Lieutenant K.L. Adams with the Bluefield Police Department, who investigated the murder with Detective — Sergeant K.L. Ross, said after the hearing that Isis Wallace confessed to being the one who fired the gun, and evidence pointed to her being the shooter.

After Brooks told the court that she was sorry about Tatum's death, Judge Swope asked her who fired the gun. Brooks at first replied that she wanted to "take the Fifth," which involves invoking the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution which includes a right against forced incrimination.

"I didn't pull the trigger," she said moments later.

"She wasn't involved, was she?" Judge Swope said to Brooks. "She didn't do anything wrong. She was a 13-year-old who was along for the ride and she got killed."

The judge ordered Brooks to undergo a presentencing investigation. Sentencing was set for August.

Isis Wallace pleaded guilty March 29 to second-degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit murder. She faces up to 50 years in prison, and her sentencing is pending.

