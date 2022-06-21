Trial for ex-cops in George Floyd murder rescheduled for October

The trial for two of the four former police officers involved in the murder of George Floyd has been changed again.

The trial, which had been rescheduled once before, is now set to begin Oct. 24. in Minnesota.

J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are both charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

The trial was rescheduled because Kueng’s attorney told the court he would be unavailable in January 2023 (when opening statements were to begin) and March 2023 because of personal issue.

Thomas Lane, another officer who was at the scene, has already pleaded guilty in his state case.

Kueng and Thao had previously asked for their state trial to be held after they, and Lane, receive their federal sentences.

All three have been convicted of violating Floyd’s civil rights.

Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck, pleaded guilty in his own civil rights trial after he was convicted during a jury trial in April 2021 of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25, 2020, death of Floyd.