Trial of ex-mayor over videos of minors set for Aug. 31

Aug. 10—LIMA — Former Spencerville Mayor Phillip Briggs appeared briefly in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Thursday to formally waive his constitutional right to a jury trial on the latest grand jury indictment filed against him.

Briggs, 45, is accused of recording teenage girls in various stages of undress at a residence in Spencerville on five separate occasions between May 6 and June 17 of 2022.

He was indicted in March on five charges of the illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, each felonies of the second degree.

A new indictment with an additional count, identical to the others, was handed down by the grand jury last month alleging that Briggs videotaped the same two teenage girls in various stages of undress.

Briggs had previously waived his right to a jury trial on the earlier charges and opted to have the case heard by Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed. A motion was filed last month on behalf of the Spencerville man requesting that the two cases be joined for purposes of trial.

Thursday's hearing was a formality during which Briggs waived his right to a jury trial on the most recent charges. The trial to the court is scheduled for Aug. 31.

Reed will be the sole trier of facts and will render a verdict once testimony is complete.

Detectives from the Allen County Sheriff's Office arrested Briggs on Jan. 30 after interviewing him and the two alleged victims and conducting search warrants at a home and on a laptop.

Briggs resigned as mayor on Feb. 3 at the request of the Spencerville village council. Council President Darrell Pugin was appointed to fill the vacancy.

Briggs remains incarcerated in the Allen County jail under $200,000 bond.