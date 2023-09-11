Trial expected to begin for woman accused of killing co-worker in Hickory

The trial for a woman accused of shooting and killing a coworker in Hickory is expected to begin Monday.

Tangela Parker is accused of killing Michelle Marlowa at TCS Designs in January 2021.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Family of woman killed in Hickory workplace shooting files wrongful death lawsuit

Tangela and her husband, Eric Parker, then became the focus of a nationwide search after being on the run for six months.

The couple was eventually found in a home in Phoenix, Arizona, after changing their names and appearance.

Tangela Parker has been charged with murder. She pled not guilty earlier this year.

