New trial eyed for Lima man after attorney's death

Apr. 27—LIMA — A Lima man convicted earlier this month by an Allen County jury of trafficking in cocaine and other charges will likely seek a new trial after his former lawyer died by suicide last week amid allegations of improprieties.

The body of Denise Demmitt was discovered by officers of the Lakewood Police Department on Friday during a welfare check, a department spokeswoman said Wednesday morning. The Cuyahoga County decedent registry notes that Demmitt, 54, of Lakewood, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. She had represented Anthony Brown, 32, in his case in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

Brown's three-day trial ended April 14 with convictions on two counts of trafficking in cocaine, felonies of the first degree, and single counts of tampering with evidence and the aggravated possession of drugs, felonies of the third and fifth degree, respectively.

The charges against the Lima man were the result of his alleged sale of cocaine to a confidential informant employed by law enforcement on two occasions in May 2020. The informant testified at trial, as did his brother — who offered a drastically different version of events surrounding the drug transactions.

Jurors had deliberated for more than 13 hours over two days before reaching their verdicts.

Three days following Brown's conviction Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Rebecca King-Newman took the uncommon step of filing with the court a motion for an immediate status conference "due to matters that have come up since the conclusion of the jury trial ...."

Reached for comment Wednesday morning King-Newman said she could not comment on the motion "since the matter is still pending."

Since that time Lima attorney Kenneth Rexford has been retained by Brown's family to take over the case. Rexford on Wednesday said he is in the process of preparing a motion for a new trial for Brown based on allegations of misconduct on Demmitt's part.

He said questions about the handling of the case were raised by the Brown family even before Demmitt's death. Excessive alcohol use by the attorney during the trial had been brought to the attention of the court, Rexford said.

"While the jury was deliberating she called from the 318 (bar and restaurant) and reportedly had been drinking," he said. "It was also noted that on during breaks during the trail (Demmitt) had been running down the street to Lombardo's and was drinking as the case was going on."

Rexford said he was approached by Brown's family to take over Brown's legal representation "because they were not happy about the fact that he had a drunk lawyer on his case."

