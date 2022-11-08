Trial in fatal fight between Bremerton teens underway

gavel

Prosecutors told jurors Monday that a teen who stabbed to death another teen during a fight in Bremerton last year saw the “perfect opportunity” and dismissed her claim of self-defense, alleging that Syanna Puryear-Tucker, 16, was stabbed 24 times.

“She saw an opportunity,” Deputy Prosecutor Barbara Dennis said of Lola Luna, 17, during opening statements in Kitsap County Superior Court. “And she took it.”

Among Luna’s social media posts Dennis sought to highlight for jurors was one where she is seen with a knife and mentions she has “stabbing energy.”

“You will have to ask yourself if stabbing someone 24 times is self-defense,” Dennis said.

Luna’s attorney told jurors that Puryear-Tucker and another girl had conspired to lead Luna to believe she would fight somebody else.

When Puryear-Tucker showed up uninvited at Luna's house on Jan. 30, 2021, attorney John Kannin said Luna found herself confronted by a “bigger, stronger” girl she didn’t know. Kannin said Puryear-Tucker threw the first and last punch and grabbed Luna during the fight.

“She can’t get away,” Kannin told jurors, adding that Luna swung blindly with a pocket knife as Puryear-Tucker punched. He disputed the count of 24 stab wounds as “deceiving,” suggesting some were counted twice.

Kannin called the charge Luna is facing, first-degree murder, “despicable.”

“It’s terrible,“ Kannin said. “Premeditated murder of a 16-year-old girl. What could be worse than that? Being falsely accused of premeditated murder when you were defending yourself.”

Syanna Puryear-Tucker

Leading up to the start of testimony Monday, the trial was delayed twice when Luna came down with COVID-19. It could be delayed again, as Luna is pregnant and is expected to give birth soon.

Luna’s trial is the second murder trial that Kitsap County Superior Court has attempted since early 2020 when the pandemic struck and jury trials were suspended.

Excluding Luna, there are 19 people charged in 12 murder cases awaiting trial in the court.

Luna was originally charged with second-degree murder, but before trial prosecutors added two additional counts of murder, including the first-degree murder charge. Luna has remained free on $100,000 bail.

Lola Luna

Attorneys said the girls did not know each other but had interconnected social circles. The conflict between them centered on another girl who Luna had fought that summer at the Kitsap Mall, the girl who actually challenged Luna to fight.

After Puryear-Tucker was stabbed, there was an extended delay in getting her to medical attention. Her friends took her to the old St. Michael Medical Center in Bremerton, which had moved to Silverdale but still had an emergency room sign posted outside, Kannin said.

Puryear-Tucker was treated there by EMTs and a doctor, but her wounds were too serious and she required care at an advanced trauma center.

Prosecutors played for jurors a recording of the 911 call made by one of Puryear-Tucker's friends, 18, who drove her to Luna's.

"She got stabbed pretty bad," the friend told the dispatcher. In the background of the recording a friend tried to encourage Puryear-Tucker

"Stay awake, Syanna," the girl said. "Syanna, come on."

Puryear-Tucker was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where she was declared dead.

Kannin said the fight ended at 12:27 p.m. and Puryear-Tucker was declared dead at 3:27 p.m.

FILE — Family and friends gather in front of the home on Solie Avenue in Bremerton where Syanna Puryear-Tucker was killed in 2021.

Luna’s boyfriend filmed the fight and attorneys both showed it to jurors during their opening statements, with Dennis letting it run through and Kannin pausing it to point out details.

Dennis noted that Bremerton police investigators found Luna’s knife in brush near her house.

“The knife didn’t get up and sprout legs and walk out of there on its own,” she said.

