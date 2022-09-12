Trial in federal lawsuit brings Tampa boy’s 2014 death into focus

TAMPA — Eight years ago, a 14-year-old boy was kicked out of the Florida State Fair and left on a dark, rain-soaked roadside with no way to get home. He ambled through vast parking lots, down an Orient Road sidewalk and over grass patches before seeing that a busy-six-lane highway separated him from where he needed to be.

Andrew Joseph III tried to run across it. He was struck by a car and killed.

Lawyers for his parents say Hillsborough County’s sheriff and one of his deputies bear responsibility for their son’s death. Lawyers for the sheriff and his deputy say they did nothing wrong.

On Monday, they were expected to start assembling a jury that will be asked to decide who’s right.

The case, which has churned through federal court in Tampa for more than half a decade, has lingered over years as his family has sought to honor his memory. His parents have been outspoken about civil rights, helping draw particular attention to those they say have been victims of police violence and negligence.

They started a foundation in his name, which aims to prevent similar tragedies. Two years ago, a granite paver bearing the boy’s name was installed on Tampa’s Riverwalk.

“There is still no proof he did anything wrong,” his father, Andrew Joseph Jr., said then. “We want to make sure he did not die for nothing.”

Now comes the trial, which will return public focus to what happened along Interstate 4 near the State Fairgrounds the night of Feb. 7, 2014.

It was Student Day, a tradition that typically draws thousands of youngsters to the fair with free tickets issued at local schools. Kids were not required then to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

An adult, Shawtae Munn, dropped off Joseph and four other children in the early evening at Gate 3, on the south side of the fairgrounds. The group spent the next couple hours on the midway.

About 8 p.m., several people caused what court documents refer to as a “disturbance” in the crowd. Hillsborough sheriff’s deputies, who were there to provide security, detained several young people.

Amid the melee, court documents state, Joseph noticed one of his friends dropped a hat. He picked it up and moved to return it to the boy, who was among the detainees. For reasons that are unclear, deputies then detained Joseph, court records state.

Deputy Mark Clark escorted Joseph to a “processing area” on the fairgrounds. Another deputy searched him, seized his property, took his picture and marked him for ejection from the fair, according to court records. The reason, as written on an ejection form: “running through the mid-way causing disorderly conduct.”

Another boy, a 12-year-old who lived near Joseph, was ejected with him. He is referred to in court records by the initials “C.T.”

They were in custody for a little less than 45 minutes. Then, they were put into a sheriff’s van, which left the fair gates and dropped them at the western edge of the fairgrounds, near Orient Road and Interstate 4.

The boys and several other children who had been kicked out walked back to Gate 4, the closest entrance. The boys, according to court records, were trying to return to Gate 3, where they’d been dropped off, and where they expected Munn would be able to pick them up.

C.T. testified in a deposition that they encountered a sheriff’s deputy at the gate. The deputy, who was not identified, told them they could not reenter the fair and threatened to arrest them for trespassing.

The deputy also told them, “the only thing separating you guys from the main gate is the interstate,” according to court records. Joseph and C.T. then walked back to the Orient Road sidewalk and headed north, passing beneath the I-4 overpass. They ended up at the Hard Rock Casino, on the opposite side of I-4 from the fairgrounds.

Realizing they were heading the wrong way, the boys tried to get back to the Fairgrounds by running across the busy highway. Sprinting north to south, they made it across eight traffic lanes and the grassy median.

Just then, Joseph answered a cell phone call from someone and decided they needed to turn around, according to court records. The boys once again dashed across I-4, apparently trying to backtrack to the Orient Road sidewalk to return to the Fairgrounds.

Joseph made it to the lane furthest north. There, a car hit him.

C.T. was able to make it safely back to the casino and walked back along the Orient Road sidewalk to the Fairgrounds.

Joseph’s parents, Andrew Joseph Jr. and Deana Hardy, in 2016 filed their lawsuit, alleging wrongful death and a violation of their son’s civil rights. The lawsuit alleged that sheriff’s deputies should have notified them when their son was kicked out of the fair, but failed to do so. David Gee was sheriff at the time.

Attorneys for the Sheriff’s Office have argued that deputies were not responsible for Joseph’s death. They have previously tried to claim immunity from liability.

In a 2020 order denying an effort to dismiss the case, U.S. District Judge Mary Scriven wrote that deputies “de facto arrested” Joseph when they detained him at the fair, and that they ejected him from the fairgrounds without notifying his parents or a responsible adult, contrary to Florida law.

The fair authorities and sheriff’s deputies “failed to provide supervision or oversight of the children or any useful direction in regard to the ejectment,” the judge wrote. “The transporting officers simply left the children to their own devices and drove away.”

On the eve of trial, attorneys announced a settlement between Joseph’s parents and the Florida State Fair Authority.

Sheriff Chad Chronister, who took office in 2017, and Mark Clark, the deputy who first detained Joseph, remain as defendants.