Trial for first Fairfield teen delayed by a month

Feb. 24—FAIRFIELD — A judge has granted a one-month delay for the upcoming first-degree murder trial of one of two Fairfield teens charged in the death of a high school Spanish teacher.

The trial was set to begin on March 20, but will now be slated to begin with jury selections on April 21. It's expected that opening statements and evidence presentation will begin on April 24. The trial is expected to last about 10 days.

The trial was moved from Fairfield to Council Bluffs due to pre-trial publicity.

Willard Chaiden Noble Miller is the first of two teens who will face trial. The other teen, Jeremy Everett Goodale, is scheduled for trial in May in Davenport. Both Miller and Goodale are 17 years old and were 16 when they were charged as adults.

The two teens were charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder after their high school Spanish teacher, 66-year-old Nohema Graber, was found dead in a city park in November 2021.

Prosecutors say the teens stalked the teacher and beat her to death with a baseball bat before hiding her body under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties.

Prior to hear death, prosecutors say Miller had spoken to Graber about a poor grade he had in her class.

Attorneys for both sides supported the brief trial delaying, writing in a motion that the continuance will allow parties to address pretrial matters and "allow for a more efficient trial."

