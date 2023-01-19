Trial of former Amory teacher postponed

Jan. 18—OXFORD — The trial of a former Amory High School teacher accused of the sex crimes against children has been delayed by six weeks after he fired his lawyers.

Toshemie Wilson, 47, of Okolona, was scheduled to go to trial Feb. 6 in U.S. District Court in Greenville. Last week, he rejected a plea agreement and fired his two attorneys, citing irreconcilable differences.

Chief U.S. District Judge Debra Brown allowed the attorneys to withdraw on Jan. 13 and gave Wilson 30 days to retain a new attorney or tell the government he wants a public defender. Judge Brown on Tuesday continued the trial until March 20 to give the new attorneys time to prepare.

Wilson is accused of giving juvenile male students cash and drugs and then recording them while they performed sex acts either alone or with a blow-up doll between 2006 and 2016. Last summer, a federal grand jury indicted Wilson on 10 counts of the sexual exploitation of children.

william.moore@djournal.com