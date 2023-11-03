Trial for former Collier County Public Schools employee could come as soon as February

The trial for a former Collier County Public Schools employee who faces several charges after an investigation found she stole thousands of dollars from an elementary school could come as soon as February.

Cecilia Andrea Hernandez, 50, of Naples, is charged with grand theft and trespassing.

The theft happened while Hernandez worked as the office manager at Sabal Palm Elementary School, 4095 18th Ave. N.E. The school district terminated her employment for cause on May 25, 2022, Chadwick Oliver, spokesperson for Collier County schools, previously wrote in a statement. Police arrested her in April.

School officials were investigating a budget discrepancy when they discovered more than $4,500 raised during the school's 2021 book fair was missing, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Prior coverage: Former Collier schools employee faces charges after school funds go missing

When school officials questioned Hernandez about the missing money, she told them she planned on depositing it later in the day. When they asked her to produce the money, she told them it was spread out in different places, including her personal bank account.

School officials then contacted the sheriff's office, whose investigation found Hernandez stole $8,114.45 in school funds between October 2021 and May 2022.

Detectives said Hernandez collected the mostly cash funds for student-related activities such as the book fair, yearbook and shirts, but never deposited the funds in the school’s bank account.

The investigation found Hernandez returned to the school the night she had been placed on administrative leave while the school district conducted its internal investigation.

She posted a $7,000 bond the day of her arrest, records indicate.

Before her tentative Feb. 12 trial date, Hernandez is next due in court Jan. 23 for a pretrial conference, followed by a Feb. 6 calendar call.

