Trial of former Greenwood Village officer accused of killing teen delayed for third time

TechCrunch

As hospitals overflowed, staff was forced to take on impossible long shifts, risking their own health in the process. In many ways, it was the perfect environment to introduce a robot like Diligent’s Moxi, a system designed to offer a couple of helping hands to overworked healthcare providers. “When the pandemic hit in 2020 and then flared back up in 2021, the nature of the pandemic allowed Moxi to fit right in and help its co-workers,” co-founder and CEO Andrea Thomaz tells TechCrunch.