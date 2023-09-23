Trial for former Hillsdale County Youth Home staffer charged with CSC adjourned

HILLSDALE — A jury trial scheduled to begin Thursday, Sept. 21, in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court for a former Hillsdale County Youth Home staffer charged with criminal sexual conduct allegations has been adjourned.

A new trial date has yet to be scheduled on the court’s docket.

Madelyn Dianne Whitehead, 26, of Hudson stands charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, furnishing tobacco to a minor and accosting a child for immoral purposes after a Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office investigation in May of 2022.

More: Hillsdale County Youth Home staff member charged with sex crimes

The Youth Home director at the time received information on May 25, 2022, that a staff member had provided a nicotine vape to a juvenile housed at the facility on Steamburg Road in Cambria Township.

The following day, deputies launched their investigation which led them to believe that Whitehead allowed inappropriate conduct by residents of the facility and engaged in inappropriate relationships with at least two of the juvenile residents.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

A search warrant was executed at Whitehead’s home on July 26, 2022, and she was arrested.

Whitehead posted a $24,500 bond for her pretrial release through a surety company following her arraignment after her arrest and remains free on bond awaiting her trial.

She has hired Ann Arbor attorney David Goldstein to represent her and faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted as charged.

— Contact Reporter Corey Murray at cmurray@hillsdale.net or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Trial for former Hillsdale County Youth Home staffer adjourned