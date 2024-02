TechCrunch

The brother-and-sister founding team of Drs. Max and Sara Marquart started the Munich-based company to create a sustainable alternative to cocoa. The idea behind the name change was that “there is no Planet B,” due to climate change and other environmental threats to the cocoa producing industry, Max Marquart told TechCrunch. The climate woes have resulted in chocolate prices hitting a 45-year high in 2023, with cocoa bean futures trading at $4,362 per tonne, up 84% from 2022.