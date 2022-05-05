Trial of former Madison County councilman on sex-related charges moved to October

May 5—ANDERSON — The trial of former Madison County councilman Steve Sumner has been continued until Oct. 3.

Sumner, 52, is facing a total of 13 criminal charges for alleged sexual activity with a girl under the age of 16.

If convicted Sumner is facing a possible sentence ranging from 10 to 57 years and maximum fines of up to $120,000.

The most serious charge is rape, a Level 3 felony.

Sumner is currently free after posting a $5,000 bond.

Special Judge Jeffrey Todd of Grant County granted a continuance of the trial that had been set for May 16.

The charging information for the rape charge states that between July 1, 2020 and Aug. 4, 2020, Sumner did knowingly or intentionally have sexual contact with a girl under the age of 16 when the person was compelled by force or the imminent threat of force.

Following his arrest in December, Sumner said he was innocent of the charges.

He was arrested initially on criminal charges of child solicitation and possession of child pornography, both Level 6 felonies.

Sumner was elected to the Madison County Council from District 2 in 2018 and resigned from his seat on the council in 2021.

He also served as a pastor with the Lighthouse Church in Anderson.

The probable cause also states that on multiple occasions, Sumner would open the shower curtain when the girl was taking a shower and at one point he climbed into the shower and asked the girl to wash the soap off of him.

Investigators obtained forensic information off of both Sumner's and the girl's cell phone. On Sumner's cell phone investigators found numerous images and videos of a young nude female.

The girl said all but two of the photographs were of her taken in 2019 or the beginning of 2020, according to the charging information.

The girl told investigators Sumner indicated to her he looked at the images and it "turned him on."

She also said that in August 2020 Sumner entered her bedroom, asked her to get on the bed and touched her upper thigh with a vibrator while everyone else was in the house was sleeping.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.