Trial for former Mashpee Wampanoag Chairman Cedric Cromwell set for April

A trial date has been set for Cedric Cromwell, the former Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe chairman who was indicted on charges of bribery, extortion and filing false tax returns.

The trial is scheduled to begin April 19 in U.S. District Court in Boston, and will be presided over by Judge Douglas P. Woodlock.

Trial dates in the case had been postponed due to pandemic-related complications.

Also named as a defendant is Rhode Island architect David DeQuattro, who was indicted on bribery charges.

Case revolves around proposed Taunton casino

Much of the case revolves around First Light Resort and Casino, which the Mashpee Wampanoag want to build in Taunton.

According to the indictment, Cromwell used his position on the Mashpee Wampanoag Gaming Authority to enrich himself.

The tribe's gaming authority had entered into an agreement with DeQuattro’s company, Robinson Green Beretta Corp., to act as “owner’s representative” for the construction of the casino.

Authorities allege that DeQuattro bribed Cromwell to sustain and gain favorable terms for their partnership.

Authorities say Cromwell in turn asked DeQuattro for more, including money and gifts, such as a home gym and a weekend in an executive suite at the Seaport Boston Hotel.

The company president, unnamed in the indictment, allegedly reimbursed DeQuattro for bribes that he paid Cromwell.

The former president of Robinson Green Beretta Corp. is Joseph Beretta, who is the prosecution's cornerstone witness in the case, said DeQuattro's attorney Martin Weinberg in an arraignment last April.

According to the indictment, Cromwell accepted bribes valued about $57,549. Under the partnership contract between the tribe's gaming authority and the company, the company was paid $4,966,287.

Cromwell is also accused of not reporting an income totaling nearly $176,193 to the IRS over three years.

Cromwell was reelected chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe in 2017. The tribal council ousted Cromwell after he was charged with extortion and bribery.

