Trial for former Oshkosh West student charged with stabbing school resource officer set to start Monday

OSHKOSH – A 20-year-old Oshkosh man is going to trial more than three years after an incident in which he is accused of stabbing an Oshkosh West High School resource officer.

On Dec. 3, 2019, prosecutors say, Grant Fuhrman, who was 16 at the time, stabbed Officer Michael Wissink in the neck with a barbecue fork. During the altercation, Wissink fired his gun, striking Fuhrman in the chest and himself in the arm.

Fuhrman was taken into custody shortly after the incident. He was charged as an adult with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Fuhrman's trial is scheduled to start Monday, and is expected to last three weeks.

Fuhrman pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect to the charge in August 2021, but later withdrew that plea and began seeking an involuntary intoxication defense. Fuhrman's attorney, Corey Mehlos, argued that Fuhrman, due to taking a high dosage of ADHD medication combined with a lowered tolerance from taking it on an irregular basis, was intoxicated at the time of the attack and therefore unable to properly distinguish right from wrong.

Winnebago County Judge Daniel Bissett has repeatedly denied that defense. At a pre-trial conference Jan. 11, Bissett denied the defense's second motion for reconsideration to admit this line of defense at trial.

Fuhrman's trial was previously set to begin in May 2022, but Bissett agreed to delay it in the wake of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, explaining it was "not reasonably likely" an impartial jury could be seated so soon after the Texas school shooting, an incident that drew national attention as 19 students and two teachers were killed and 17 wounded.

2019 attack at Oshkosh West

Investigators say the attack happened when Fuhrman, who was a junior at Oshkosh West at the time of the incident, went into Wissink's office the morning of Dec. 3, 2019, and asked the officer to look up something on his computer. While Wissink's back was turned, Fuhrman stabbed Wissink with a barbecue fork he brought from home, according to a criminal complaint.

In an interview with investigators, Wissink said he felt blows "raining" on his head and got to his feet while Fuhrman continued to attack him, according to the complaint. Wissink said he attempted to deploy his Taser, but was unable to reach it, so he drew his firearm. Wissink said he remembered firing twice, and believed he hit Fuhrman with one shot and Wissink's own left forearm with the other shot, the complaint said.

Wissink said Fuhrman then went to the ground, and Wissink knelt on Fuhrman to keep him down while calling for help and asking for a tourniquet.

Both Wissink and Fuhrman were transported to ThedaCare Regional Center in Neenah, where their injuries were treated, according to the complaint.

In the hospital, Fuhrman told investigators he did not want to kill Wissink, but wanted to get a hold of his gun. He also said he "didn't know why he wanted Officer Wissink's gun and he didn't know what he was going to do with it when he got it," according to the complaint.

Statements made by Fuhrman to officers during this interview in the hospital will not be presented as evidence during the trial due to a variety of factors, including Fuhrman's age at the time, his level of education, his physical condition and his inability to have a parent present. Bissett granted the defense's request to suppress those statements at a September 2021 hearing.

After an investigation of the incident by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Winnebago County District Attorney's Office determined Wissink was justified in shooting Fuhrman.

In 2020, Mehlos, Fuhrman's attorney, requested the trial be moved to another county out of concern that it would not be possible to find an impartial jury because of the publicity the case drew in the community, but Bissett ruled the case would stay in Winnebago County.

Fuhrman's trial is scheduled to last for three weeks. If convicted, he could face up to 60 years in prison.

