Trial of former Phoenix Magnet principal on child cruelty charge continued after hearing

The trial of a former Rapides Parish principal on a felony cruelty to juveniles charge was continued without a new date after a hearing Monday.

John Wesley Grimes Jr., 64, was indicted in April 2022 over an incident in which he allegedly twice paddled a 4-year-old pre-kindergarten student in September 2021. Grimes was principal at Phoenix Magnet Elementary School at the time.

His mother subsequently filed a civil lawsuit against the Rapides Parish School Board, alleging that her son suffered bruising, trauma and more. All the parties agreed to a compromise in May 2023, according to online Rapides Parish Clerk of Court records.

Grimes' criminal trial was supposed to have been held this week, but his defense attorney filed a motion for more discovery earlier this month.

Attorney George Higgins III sought documents that would show "any and all records of financial gain" received by anyone connected to the victim.

During Monday's hearing, 9th Judicial District Court Judge Patricia Koch ordered the school board to produce those records and forward them to the Rapides Parish District Attorney's Office.

Both the defense and Rapides Assistant District Attorney Gerald Weeks then requested a continuance in the case, which Koch granted.

